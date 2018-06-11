Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SSW;7;80%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;106;84;Sunny, breezy, warm;104;91;W;20;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;88;67;Partly sunny, breezy;89;68;W;15;46%;10%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;78;62;Mostly sunny;73;60;W;8;58%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;A thick cloud cover;63;54;NNW;13;70%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;63;46;A passing shower;62;46;WSW;10;57%;61%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;Clouds and sunshine;96;76;SE;8;21%;16%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Rather cloudy;75;47;NW;9;40%;51%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;81;66;A morning t-storm;71;45;S;13;74%;55%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSW;8;33%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;52;Rain tapering off;59;56;WNW;16;87%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;75;Plenty of sun;106;77;WNW;9;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;77;High clouds and warm;95;74;S;4;59%;23%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;Cloudy;82;70;W;13;70%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;90;81;Spotty showers;92;80;WSW;10;73%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;79;64;Partly sunny;78;63;W;11;66%;21%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;66;NW;6;49%;58%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;89;67;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSW;4;44%;9%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Partly sunny;73;56;NW;8;48%;17%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;67;47;Partly sunny;66;49;SE;6;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny intervals;79;54;Some sun, pleasant;82;56;N;6;51%;3%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;86;66;A severe t-storm;84;61;NNW;9;67%;89%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;72;57;Cloudy;63;50;N;6;75%;29%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;89;63;A p.m. t-storm;91;65;SSW;5;42%;54%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;NE;7;59%;71%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;61;52;Rain and drizzle;55;44;SSW;8;78%;75%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;89;58;Sunny and nice;86;58;N;5;31%;5%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;68;60;Low clouds breaking;70;62;ESE;6;71%;31%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;94;74;Partly sunny;92;73;NNW;9;39%;27%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;70;50;Pleasant and warmer;79;56;NNE;7;49%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;82;70;E;4;59%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;84;Mostly cloudy;100;85;SW;13;49%;40%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;68;64;Humid and warmer;76;67;S;6;80%;24%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy shower;89;80;A t-storm around;87;80;SW;13;77%;71%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;70;58;Some sun, a t-storm;72;57;NW;8;57%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;82;73;Sunny and pleasant;81;74;W;5;75%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;96;77;Hot with some sun;96;77;S;10;56%;24%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;86;74;Showers around;83;73;SSE;14;83%;87%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;106;84;Hot with hazy sun;110;90;WSW;11;33%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Not as hot;86;57;Sunshine, pleasant;86;59;E;8;29%;17%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;92;83;Thunderstorms;88;80;SSE;7;84%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;SE;5;64%;32%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;65;50;Partial sunshine;65;49;ESE;10;65%;36%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;86;64;Sunshine and nice;89;65;NNE;6;28%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;73;59;Mostly sunny;74;63;W;14;68%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;94;80;Cloudy and very warm;97;84;SW;9;61%;35%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;Mostly sunny;69;44;SE;6;51%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;5;75%;74%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;79;54;Rain and drizzle;65;45;N;11;61%;55%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;88;78;Spotty showers;90;77;SW;6;82%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;92;81;A drenching t-storm;87;80;SSE;7;79%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;88;75;Partly sunny;88;76;ENE;12;55%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;W;9;67%;49%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;81;Hazy and very warm;106;79;N;10;27%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, breezy, nice;83;68;Abundant sunshine;80;65;ENE;9;55%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;80;A thunderstorm;92;78;SE;6;66%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;107;87;Sunny and hot;104;83;NNE;8;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;65;38;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;NNW;5;56%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;94;56;Sunny and very warm;92;58;NW;9;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with clearing;95;84;Breezy with hazy sun;95;85;SW;16;62%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;68;Thunderstorms;82;64;SW;5;82%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;106;86;Partly sunny;109;86;SSW;17;23%;6%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;82;64;A morning t-storm;85;64;WSW;9;58%;84%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sunshine;88;81;A shower or t-storm;90;80;E;16;61%;80%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds, nice;89;68;Partly sunny;92;69;SW;6;56%;4%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;Thunderstorms;93;81;SSW;7;82%;90%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;ENE;4;71%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;50;25;A shower or two;52;28;E;9;46%;83%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning t-storm;90;76;A shower or t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;72%;84%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;61;Clouds, then sun;66;61;S;7;77%;9%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;70;60;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;NNW;11;70%;12%;10

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;76;52;Partly sunny;64;49;NNE;9;72%;27%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;81;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;S;6;54%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;83;68;Mostly sunny;83;67;SSE;7;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;68;53;A t-storm in spots;76;54;NNE;4;55%;44%;11

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;87;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;81;SW;11;78%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;90;75;Partly sunny;89;76;ENE;4;73%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;83;78;Heavy rain;85;78;SW;9;85%;94%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;62;49;A shower;59;45;WNW;17;78%;70%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;79;60;A shower or t-storm;75;59;SSE;5;65%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A strong t-storm;83;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;ESE;8;74%;57%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine and warm;82;55;Partly sunny;74;51;W;11;52%;32%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;93;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;14;71%;29%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;59;51;Periods of rain;56;47;SSW;8;75%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Clouds and sun;81;64;WSW;8;42%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;68;56;A little p.m. rain;71;55;SW;13;52%;94%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;91;82;Showers and t-storms;90;84;WSW;16;79%;84%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;51;Showers around;72;55;S;7;67%;70%;7

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;73;54;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;SSW;8;45%;25%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as hot;82;68;Clouds and sun, nice;84;68;NW;7;57%;33%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;68;49;Sunny, nice and warm;74;55;ESE;3;60%;3%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;80;66;A t-storm around;75;61;N;6;73%;50%;11

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;64;51;Nice with some sun;71;53;NE;6;44%;59%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;72;48;Partly sunny;81;59;SW;12;48%;9%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;80;Partly sunny;86;80;ESE;15;70%;44%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;87;77;NNW;5;83%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;ENE;6;80%;80%;4

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;71;61;Spotty showers;65;49;NNE;8;84%;75%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;61;51;Spotty showers;66;47;SSE;9;77%;76%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;76;An afternoon shower;87;78;SW;5;78%;68%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;71;Partly sunny;88;72;SE;19;70%;29%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;5;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;78;59;A t-storm or two;73;58;N;7;60%;78%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;77;61;Partial sunshine;77;56;NW;4;64%;33%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;73;53;Showers around;73;51;SW;8;59%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;72;54;Mostly sunny;73;57;NW;8;66%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;75;Becoming cloudy;85;75;SE;10;63%;78%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;44;Rain and drizzle;50;45;SSW;6;70%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;72;56;A morning t-shower;68;54;NNW;9;68%;53%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;71;Sunny and very warm;89;73;NNW;5;57%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;80;Sunny and very warm;108;81;NW;8;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;86;64;Partly sunny, humid;82;65;SW;9;65%;32%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;78;58;Rain and drizzle;65;47;N;8;74%;60%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;67;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;WSW;10;64%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;77;64;Showers and t-storms;77;63;S;5;80%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;78;A shower or two;87;79;ESE;14;68%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;65;A t-storm in spots;75;65;SSW;4;96%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;Becoming cloudy;83;60;WNW;6;24%;26%;9

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;48;27;Sunshine, but cold;49;27;E;4;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;88;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;6;76%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;68;57;A t-storm in spots;70;54;NW;8;74%;41%;5

Seattle, United States;Clearing;67;49;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;E;7;48%;47%;9

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;77;62;Mostly sunny;78;61;W;5;61%;23%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;90;73;SSE;9;59%;6%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sunshine;91;83;A morning t-storm;91;82;SSE;9;72%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;84;57;A thunderstorm;85;61;SSW;5;54%;71%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;78;Hazy with a shower;86;78;E;16;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;74;51;Partial sunshine;68;45;S;8;57%;21%;6

Sydney, Australia;Variable clouds;65;48;Partly sunny;65;50;WNW;10;72%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy morning rain;87;72;Clouds and sun, warm;91;77;ESE;11;53%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;76;55;Morning rain, cooler;64;49;NW;9;73%;68%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;90;73;Sunny;95;70;N;7;23%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;82;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;59;NE;7;73%;80%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;92;65;Partly sunny;91;69;SW;7;22%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;A shower or t-storm;81;70;SSW;9;57%;81%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;SE;4;48%;6%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;67;66;A t-storm in spots;79;66;ENE;6;76%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;68;56;Clouds and sun, nice;74;63;SSE;9;64%;58%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Hot with clearing;97;78;Sunny, not as warm;84;69;WNW;13;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;WNW;12;50%;51%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Episodes of sunshine;68;46;Partly sunny;73;43;NNE;9;37%;27%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;64;47;Cloudy;64;52;E;4;52%;67%;3

Vienna, Austria;Warm with some sun;89;68;A damaging t-storm;84;60;N;11;64%;86%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;W;5;78%;79%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and a t-storm;80;53;Some sun, a t-shower;71;52;WNW;12;52%;53%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A thunderstorm;82;60;Periods of sun;74;56;N;8;56%;22%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;47;Rain and drizzle;56;51;SE;28;91%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm or two;86;78;SW;10;76%;87%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;85;58;A shower or t-storm;75;54;NE;3;55%;66%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather