Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;79;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;SW;8;86%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;103;89;Plenty of sunshine;102;88;WNW;11;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;88;68;Sunny and breezy;90;69;W;19;44%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;75;66;Turning sunny;80;67;E;12;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;59;48;Clouds and sunshine;64;52;NNW;12;67%;40%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;50;Rather cloudy;61;51;SW;7;66%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;98;76;Increasing clouds;99;76;W;7;21%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;74;54;Mainly cloudy;77;54;WSW;9;35%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;84;65;Sunshine and warm;86;57;NNW;10;52%;64%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;87;68;A shower or t-storm;87;68;NNE;7;51%;73%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;45;Partly sunny;58;50;WNW;4;71%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;103;72;Plenty of sunshine;102;79;WNW;14;27%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;73;A.M. showers, cloudy;89;73;SW;5;75%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;WSW;10;72%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;81;High clouds and warm;96;80;WSW;8;56%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;81;69;Sunshine, less humid;78;67;NE;10;64%;14%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Partly sunny, warmer;95;75;SSW;6;35%;4%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;72;51;Sun and clouds;69;51;NW;7;51%;8%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;65;52;A shower or two;63;54;WNW;13;50%;72%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;68;47;Cloudy;64;48;ESE;7;70%;44%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;79;53;Nice with sunshine;79;51;N;7;45%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;66;52;Partly sunny, breezy;68;54;NW;14;48%;28%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;62;45;Partly sunny;68;49;NNW;6;61%;34%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;89;63;Cooler;70;52;ESE;7;71%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;64;51;Clouds and sun;69;51;NW;10;45%;32%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;59;50;Mostly sunny;62;33;S;10;61%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;77;61;A t-storm in spots;83;61;N;5;40%;52%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;85;68;Mostly cloudy;81;66;WSW;7;63%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;77;Sunny and very warm;99;74;N;10;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;63;54;Periods of rain;61;53;NNW;16;69%;84%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;4;58%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;84;High clouds;100;83;SSW;10;51%;56%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;63;59;Clearing and warmer;73;63;E;7;76%;35%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;85;79;Afternoon showers;85;77;WSW;10;80%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;65;54;A shower or two;68;53;WNW;10;49%;74%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;75;Periods of sun, nice;82;76;SW;9;77%;4%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;S;14;50%;30%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;84;72;Partly sunny;86;70;SSE;13;74%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;113;92;Hot with hazy sun;110;91;NW;7;29%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;86;56;Sunshine and nice;86;56;N;6;30%;45%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;84;A t-storm or two;90;80;S;9;79%;94%;7

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;93;69;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;6;49%;28%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;64;48;Periods of sunshine;68;49;ESE;8;62%;5%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;94;63;Mostly sunny;92;66;NNE;7;23%;16%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;68;NE;5;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;99;84;High clouds and warm;97;82;SSE;7;58%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;73;48;Partly sunny;71;44;NE;5;48%;26%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with showers;56;49;Partly sunny;61;46;WSW;15;61%;27%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;93;79;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SW;10;74%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;S;8;82%;81%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;89;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;ENE;18;53%;69%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;WSW;7;71%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing and warm;99;76;Partly sunny, nice;99;78;NNW;9;46%;27%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy, humid;80;67;A shower;77;68;NNE;10;71%;80%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SE;6;72%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;89;Mostly sunny and hot;105;85;NNW;10;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NW;6;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;89;62;Sunshine and nice;88;62;N;6;24%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;93;83;Hazy sunshine;94;84;SW;12;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SW;5;75%;75%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;102;83;Periods of sun;102;81;SSW;16;32%;14%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;77;57;Showers and t-storms;62;48;WNW;11;81%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny intervals;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;81;E;13;64%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;86;71;Periods of sun;87;71;SW;6;62%;64%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;83;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;SSW;10;76%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;3;84%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;57;29;Partly sunny, mild;59;27;W;7;32%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A shower or t-storm;83;75;SW;6;77%;85%;5

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;65;59;Decreasing clouds;66;59;S;8;73%;29%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;Partly sunny;81;63;NW;7;65%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;72;49;Periods of sun;73;53;NNW;8;44%;15%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;Turning sunny;80;63;S;6;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;79;67;Mostly sunny;82;70;SW;6;70%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;93;69;Very hot;97;69;ENE;5;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;87;79;Showers around;88;78;W;7;70%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;75;Clouds limiting sun;87;75;NE;4;76%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;85;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;S;6;74%;88%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;41;A shower in the p.m.;55;44;SW;10;74%;57%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;S;4;59%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;90;78;A shower or t-storm;88;77;WSW;7;72%;71%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;68;48;Thunderstorms;59;49;WSW;5;67%;90%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SSW;14;69%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;60;47;Mostly sunny;57;39;SSW;10;61%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;77;59;Showers around;74;58;E;2;54%;76%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;84;54;Rain and drizzle;84;68;SSE;7;47%;82%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;84;A t-storm in spots;88;81;WSW;7;78%;65%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;75;54;A stray t-shower;72;55;WSW;7;71%;65%;8

New York, United States;Some sun, pleasant;75;63;Thunderstorms;73;68;NNE;7;86%;86%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;67;WNW;11;42%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;85;66;Mostly sunny;79;61;W;9;58%;10%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some brightening;87;67;Cooler, morning rain;71;65;NNE;7;79%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;63;44;Clouds and sun;71;49;S;6;34%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;79;54;Spotty showers;71;57;NE;7;68%;83%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;84;76;Periods of sun;84;80;ESE;5;77%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A shower or t-storm;86;74;WNW;5;85%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;90;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;74;ESE;6;82%;81%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;70;48;Clouds and sun;71;52;NE;7;55%;15%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;52;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;E;6;61%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;7;66%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;72;Becoming cloudy;86;71;SE;16;75%;39%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;94;73;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;6;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;59;49;A shower or two;61;51;WNW;11;44%;73%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;90;65;Mostly cloudy;85;60;SW;5;66%;5%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;73;51;A little p.m. rain;71;51;WSW;8;52%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;73;60;Mostly sunny;76;63;WSW;8;70%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;Partly sunny;83;73;SSE;10;62%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief showers;53;46;Rain and drizzle;54;47;SSW;8;82%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty p.m. showers;65;46;Spotty showers;68;53;N;7;55%;70%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;67;Sunshine;82;69;NW;4;68%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;100;77;Plenty of sunshine;104;79;NNE;11;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;81;65;Partly sunny;81;59;N;5;40%;28%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;69;46;Turning cloudy;68;54;SE;8;53%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;73;56;Sunny and warm;76;57;SW;8;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;83;62;A shower or t-storm;77;63;ENE;6;75%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A shower or two;83;79;ESE;12;76%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;SW;5;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;83;56;Mostly cloudy;84;56;NE;11;14%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;61;38;Partly sunny;57;44;SSE;2;47%;29%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;73;Showers and t-storms;82;73;NNE;5;84%;80%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;82;66;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;5;59%;8%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing;70;57;Nice with some sun;73;55;NE;5;61%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A thick cloud cover;89;67;Mostly cloudy;84;65;SW;5;53%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;70;Rain and drizzle;79;68;ESE;9;75%;58%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;A shower or t-storm;87;78;SW;4;80%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;70;54;Cooler;66;47;NE;12;60%;30%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;79;Partly sunny;86;80;E;15;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;64;47;Partly sunny;63;50;W;8;50%;39%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;65;46;Partly sunny;65;46;SW;6;58%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;89;81;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SW;7;64%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers, windy;62;48;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;W;10;57%;57%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;95;69;Mostly sunny;96;72;ESE;9;21%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;86;70;Clouds and sun;88;66;NNW;6;39%;40%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;97;75;Sunny and very warm;99;76;ENE;8;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;87;74;Plenty of sun;86;72;NNW;8;44%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;88;68;A shower or t-storm;76;61;ENE;4;71%;65%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with clearing;87;66;Rain, not as warm;74;66;SSE;4;85%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;66;60;Rain and drizzle;65;59;NNE;13;88%;77%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;ESE;7;60%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;88;67;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;W;12;37%;5%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;82;57;A little a.m. rain;69;51;NNE;8;64%;87%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;66;56;Partly sunny;71;55;ESE;5;61%;27%;9

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;70;52;Partly sunny;69;54;NW;12;37%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;79;High clouds and warm;91;77;WNW;7;62%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;67;48;Showers and t-storms;66;50;NNW;5;51%;80%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;68;50;Spotty showers;64;49;WNW;12;59%;78%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and chilly;46;37;Clouds and sun;53;50;NW;9;80%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;76;A t-storm or two;86;77;SW;7;83%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;89;64;A t-storm in spots;84;60;NE;4;40%;47%;12

