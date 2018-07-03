Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, July 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;A morning t-storm;83;75;SSW;9;82%;88%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;105;88;Sunny and hot;112;90;N;6;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;73;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;72;W;17;39%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;81;70;Mostly sunny, humid;81;67;WSW;10;68%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and nice;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;NNW;8;59%;10%;7

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;75;56;Partly sunny;72;55;SW;7;65%;43%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;106;75;Sunny and very warm;100;77;SW;7;17%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;E;8;47%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;66;55;Decreasing clouds;73;56;S;4;79%;29%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, seasonable;92;73;Plenty of sun;94;73;S;7;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;56;43;Mostly sunny;56;49;SW;6;75%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;117;85;Sunny and hot;117;88;NW;13;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;70;Sunshine;93;73;SSW;7;56%;36%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;W;11;64%;63%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;94;80;A t-storm around;93;80;WSW;9;63%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;Mostly sunny, humid;82;72;W;7;69%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, warm;90;75;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;E;5;51%;11%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;Clouds and sun, nice;84;60;NE;5;49%;27%;10

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;WNW;5;34%;3%;8

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;64;48;Decreasing clouds;65;49;ESE;7;73%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;79;49;Sunny and beautiful;80;48;E;8;41%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;Partly sunny;85;63;WNW;4;37%;0%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Partly sunny;81;59;NW;6;56%;48%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;ENE;5;66%;66%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer with some sun;82;58;Periods of sun;84;60;N;4;36%;10%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, chilly;49;43;Decreasing clouds;51;45;ENE;7;53%;16%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;89;60;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;NNW;5;32%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;Tropical storm;77;74;Partly sunny;86;73;SSW;10;66%;70%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;95;77;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;NNW;10;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;60;43;Abundant sunshine;61;48;SSE;6;74%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;A shower or t-storm;81;67;ESE;4;70%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Some sun returning;95;83;High clouds, warm;98;80;SSW;8;56%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;85;74;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;7;72%;64%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;80;A shower or two;86;79;WSW;9;77%;85%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;W;6;53%;2%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;84;74;Mostly cloudy;81;76;SSW;6;78%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;8;56%;45%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;82;70;A passing shower;82;70;S;12;79%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;96;81;Partly sunny;94;80;W;7;69%;32%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;93;65;Partly sunny;88;61;NE;8;29%;55%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;91;78;Thunderstorms;88;79;SE;7;89%;84%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clearing;93;69;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;7;62%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;SSE;10;56%;19%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;Partly sunny, nice;92;67;NE;9;23%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;84;64;Sunshine and breezy;79;66;W;16;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;102;84;Hot with high clouds;102;84;S;8;50%;37%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;73;47;Thickening clouds;67;47;SE;9;53%;17%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;5;67%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;59;49;Spotty showers;66;52;W;7;72%;69%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;91;75;Morning showers;89;77;SW;13;81%;93%;10

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;89;81;A shower;91;82;S;10;74%;78%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;72;A p.m. shower or two;88;73;ENE;16;56%;68%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;88;74;Cloudy;89;73;W;9;55%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;90;75;A morning t-storm;87;74;WNW;12;79%;75%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;Plenty of sunshine;86;70;ENE;9;52%;7%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;90;75;E;5;58%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;102;89;Partly sunny;98;84;N;10;54%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;Mostly sunny;59;38;SE;4;51%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;58;Sunny and not as hot;91;60;N;7;15%;23%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;92;83;Clouds and sunshine;92;84;WSW;20;60%;51%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;81;69;Showers and t-storms;83;68;SSW;6;75%;86%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog this morning;108;85;Partly sunny;107;83;SSW;14;27%;33%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;66;55;Clouds and sunshine;76;55;W;14;53%;51%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;81;Partly sunny, warm;92;81;E;16;55%;42%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;86;70;More clouds than sun;88;70;W;5;60%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;92;82;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;84%;67%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Partly sunny;90;73;E;5;75%;63%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;61;26;Partly sunny;59;25;ENE;7;41%;27%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;84;73;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SW;5;78%;56%;10

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;59;Clouds and sun;65;61;S;7;73%;5%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;71;62;Partly sunny;75;62;NNW;7;66%;11%;11

London, United Kingdom;Rain this morning;79;56;A t-storm in spots;74;60;SE;6;59%;64%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;SSW;6;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;S;6;71%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;88;64;Sunny and nice;83;60;W;8;37%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;81;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;SW;4;69%;57%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;NE;4;69%;35%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;WSW;8;82%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;48;Windy;59;52;N;27;62%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;NE;5;62%;87%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Partly sunny;89;77;SW;7;67%;65%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;63;52;Spotty showers;66;54;WNW;9;83%;65%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds, nice;93;71;Partly sunny;82;75;SSW;13;67%;56%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and chilly;48;41;Clearing and chilly;50;41;ENE;5;53%;30%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;90;73;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SSE;2;44%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Thickening clouds;68;49;A little a.m. rain;66;53;SW;8;70%;90%;2

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;82;79;Heavy rain, breezy;84;79;SW;15;84%;94%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;69;52;Rain;68;53;S;8;78%;91%;3

New York, United States;A strong t-storm;92;76;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;6;75%;43%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;72;Sunshine, very hot;102;75;WNW;7;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A.M. showers, cloudy;70;44;Partly sunny;64;50;W;9;66%;42%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, mainly late;90;74;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;SSW;15;73%;92%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;83;59;Sunny and very warm;84;58;SSE;5;30%;9%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and less humid;91;64;Partly sunny;96;69;ESE;5;48%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;76;ESE;16;82%;94%;2

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;NW;6;77%;80%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;90;73;Showers around;84;73;ENE;6;84%;93%;3

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;84;64;NNE;6;56%;80%;9

Perth, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;65;50;Windy with showers;62;51;WSW;20;76%;93%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;Variable clouds;91;78;SW;11;67%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;87;73;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SE;15;72%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;8;42%;6%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Sunshine and warm;86;64;SE;5;25%;10%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;89;73;Mostly sunny, humid;87;69;E;4;72%;41%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;75;51;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;9;43%;33%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;61;Lots of sun, nice;75;58;NE;9;59%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;S;10;70%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;52;42;Cloudy with a shower;51;43;NNW;9;83%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;64;53;Spotty showers;67;51;NW;6;73%;63%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Morning showers;76;67;ENE;7;77%;91%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;105;82;Partly sunny;112;87;NNW;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, humid;84;67;Mostly sunny, humid;89;67;NNE;7;62%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;69;50;Mostly cloudy;67;52;WNW;5;73%;44%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;69;56;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;WSW;10;68%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;NE;4;80%;87%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;86;79;Hazy sun and breezy;87;79;E;15;70%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;NNE;5;83%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;83;61;Increasing clouds;83;61;WSW;7;32%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;59;40;Rain;57;43;ESE;3;64%;94%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;N;8;69%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;71;55;Partly sunny;73;58;NNW;6;74%;30%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;73;56;Partly sunny;82;60;NNE;6;50%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;Partly sunny;88;70;SSW;4;68%;66%;11

Shanghai, China;An afternoon shower;88;79;A t-storm or two;90;81;SE;8;79%;85%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;86;77;A shower or t-storm;87;79;SSE;7;75%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;84;61;A stray thunderstorm;80;62;SW;5;76%;62%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Hazy sun;86;77;ENE;13;70%;32%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;71;57;Nice with sunshine;75;52;WSW;9;44%;14%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;48;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNW;7;73%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;95;83;Some brightening;97;82;SW;12;55%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Downpours;62;51;Spotty showers;66;52;WSW;6;71%;68%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, warm;96;73;Sunny and very warm;96;72;N;8;28%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;102;76;Very hot;101;68;NNW;8;33%;13%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;107;75;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SE;8;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;89;73;Sunny and nice;86;76;SSW;7;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;Partly sunny;90;69;ENE;5;49%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy with some sun;91;76;Showers around;87;76;SSW;19;70%;91%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;82;66;Sunshine and humid;83;70;NE;7;65%;3%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;Sunshine and nice;86;74;ESE;5;62%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;92;71;Sunshine and hot;96;75;ESE;9;47%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;72;46;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;E;7;44%;12%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;70;56;Cloudy;82;67;NE;4;42%;19%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;Periods of sun;87;64;SE;4;37%;2%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;95;79;Hot with clearing;94;76;WSW;7;53%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;64;52;Spotty showers;69;51;WSW;7;76%;76%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;75;53;Partly sunny;79;58;W;11;46%;17%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;49;41;Partly sunny;55;45;S;13;79%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;WSW;8;73%;88%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;104;72;Sunshine, very hot;99;70;NE;3;22%;6%;11

