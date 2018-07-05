Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;76;A shower or t-storm;83;76;SW;7;84%;81%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;92;Sunny and very hot;115;95;ENE;7;26%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;98;72;Sunny and very warm;98;71;W;16;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;83;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;ENE;9;65%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;71;60;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;NE;8;66%;33%;8

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;73;57;Partly sunny;77;58;W;5;62%;29%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;77;Sunny and very warm;105;79;S;7;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;80;59;Turning cloudy;87;67;SE;7;41%;31%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and warmer;81;63;Some brightening;86;65;NE;7;60%;4%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny;96;73;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;48%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Mostly sunny;56;45;NNW;4;79%;5%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;118;86;Sunny and hot;117;85;NNW;8;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;94;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SW;7;64%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Overcast;84;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;12;72%;68%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;WSW;9;66%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;81;70;Sunshine and nice;79;68;ESE;12;66%;30%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Sunny intervals, hot;91;73;SE;9;55%;70%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;86;63;Partly sunny;89;65;NNW;4;55%;75%;10

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;87;58;Sun and some clouds;78;56;NW;9;50%;40%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;63;49;Cloudy;64;49;SE;7;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;ESE;8;42%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;65;Heavy thunderstorms;82;64;NW;10;71%;86%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;78;56;Clouds and sun;79;57;N;5;56%;26%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;76;60;Partly sunny, warmer;88;67;SSW;4;58%;28%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;86;63;Heavy thunderstorms;84;64;NW;5;63%;88%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;54;46;Rain and drizzle;56;52;E;13;71%;86%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;56;Partly sunny, nice;85;55;NW;5;29%;3%;8

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;78;72;Windy in the p.m.;74;68;NE;17;70%;42%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;77;Sunny and hot;102;77;NNW;10;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;ESE;5;58%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;82;67;Sun and some clouds;82;67;ESE;3;62%;39%;12

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;99;82;Cloudy and very warm;98;82;WSW;9;53%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;89;68;Not as warm;76;64;NNE;12;48%;0%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;90;80;Spotty showers;86;79;SW;10;79%;82%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;65;57;Clouds and sun;72;55;WNW;10;52%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Sunny and delightful;85;77;WSW;9;77%;13%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;96;78;Partly sunny;96;77;E;8;53%;55%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;84;72;Clouds and sun;82;69;S;13;78%;78%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;83;Hazy and very warm;100;85;WNW;8;56%;13%;12

Denver, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;85;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;65;SSW;6;39%;65%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;92;81;A morning t-storm;93;81;SSE;7;71%;72%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;91;70;Some sun, pleasant;88;72;SE;5;56%;24%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;68;52;Clouds and sun;71;53;SE;8;66%;31%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;More sun than clouds;97;67;Sunny and very warm;96;70;NNE;8;21%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;84;68;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;NNW;8;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with some sun;102;84;A t-storm around;100;84;ENE;4;58%;77%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;62;46;Periods of sun;63;48;SSE;9;66%;66%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Partly sunny;88;75;ESE;8;69%;41%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;70;54;Clouds and sun;67;57;NNW;13;78%;61%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;87;76;Cloudy with showers;88;77;WSW;12;84%;93%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;83;A shower or two;91;82;S;8;74%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;Rain and drizzle;88;75;ENE;18;57%;82%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;81;73;W;8;79%;87%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;95;74;Hazy sun;98;77;N;10;51%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;88;69;Mostly sunny;83;70;E;7;63%;7%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;72;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;7;47%;1%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;102;83;Warm with sunshine;99;84;NNW;9;46%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;Partly sunny;56;36;E;8;44%;11%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;93;62;Mostly sunny;91;63;N;6;21%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;93;85;Breezy with hazy sun;93;85;WSW;14;57%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;Thunderstorm;82;70;S;4;81%;86%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;82;Sun and some clouds;101;82;SSW;16;37%;44%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;81;60;A couple of t-storms;84;61;WNW;10;55%;66%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun, warm;93;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;13;59%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;85;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;WNW;5;59%;37%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;Couple of t-storms;92;80;S;6;76%;75%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;92;74;A t-storm around;91;74;ESE;5;73%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;64;28;Partly sunny, warm;63;27;ENE;6;28%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SW;5;78%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Low clouds may break;66;60;S;6;76%;5%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Partly sunny;79;63;NNW;10;58%;27%;11

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;83;62;Clouds and sun, warm;83;63;NE;7;47%;44%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;87;70;Very hot;104;81;NNE;6;27%;5%;12

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;Mostly sunny;82;70;N;6;70%;8%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;85;63;Partly sunny;90;65;NNE;5;35%;11%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;80;NW;6;71%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;NNE;4;73%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;S;8;83%;88%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower;63;51;Sunshine and breezy;57;47;NNW;18;60%;73%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;NE;7;53%;81%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;81;Showers and t-storms;90;78;E;8;69%;76%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;Partly sunny;74;56;WNW;8;63%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;92;76;Mostly sunny;85;76;SSW;15;69%;78%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;52;46;Turning out cloudy;57;52;ENE;11;73%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;95;71;Cloudy and cooler;72;57;WNW;14;49%;3%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;70;57;Partly sunny;72;57;W;9;57%;59%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Overcast, a downpour;86;79;WSW;8;81%;81%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;50;Sun and some clouds;73;50;S;7;58%;18%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;88;75;Thunderstorms;83;65;N;8;77%;68%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;Sunny and very hot;101;75;WNW;9;23%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;68;48;Partly sunny;65;48;ENE;5;66%;8%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;83;73;Humid with downpours;80;73;S;9;83%;95%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;Partial sunshine;82;58;NNE;6;40%;42%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;94;65;Clouds and sun;72;51;W;16;48%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy thunderstorms;78;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;73;S;10;88%;83%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNW;5;85%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;84;73;Inc. clouds;86;74;E;4;81%;82%;11

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;79;58;Periods of sun;83;63;ENE;5;52%;32%;8

Perth, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;59;40;Mostly sunny;64;50;E;6;65%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;90;78;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;SW;12;73%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;73;Cloudy;87;73;SSE;16;76%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with sunshine;97;73;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;5;42%;12%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;87;64;Not as warm;76;59;NW;8;50%;20%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;68;Partly sunny, cooler;74;59;ENE;6;67%;38%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;72;50;Mostly cloudy;73;47;S;8;45%;34%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Sunshine and nice;78;61;NNW;8;63%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;74;Morning showers;82;74;SE;9;80%;100%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;51;42;A thick cloud cover;52;46;SSW;7;72%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;68;53;Rain and drizzle;71;55;NW;10;63%;67%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and warmer;83;68;Sunny and humid;83;68;NE;4;70%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;113;88;Sunny and hot;112;86;ESE;6;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;86;66;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;NW;8;56%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;69;56;A little a.m. rain;67;57;NW;6;90%;81%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;70;58;Fog, then sun;71;56;W;10;63%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;6;73%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;87;78;Partly sunny;86;79;E;14;70%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;N;6;93%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;83;61;Sunshine and nice;83;57;W;9;32%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain;55;43;Rain tapering off;55;34;ENE;3;63%;78%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;Hazy sunshine;87;74;NNE;6;67%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;71;58;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;NNW;7;67%;6%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;82;61;Not as warm;74;59;SSW;7;62%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;86;70;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;ENE;8;60%;19%;8

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;84;75;Rain and drizzle;82;75;E;13;93%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;79;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSE;9;76%;65%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Episodes of sunshine;81;58;Heavy thunderstorms;80;61;SW;5;70%;86%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun;86;79;Partly sunny;87;79;ENE;15;66%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;Partly sunny;79;55;E;7;42%;28%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, nice and warm;73;61;Mostly sunny, windy;77;49;WNW;16;53%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;83;Spotty showers;97;81;W;6;59%;72%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A morning t-shower;66;55;Rain tapering off;66;58;WNW;10;83%;77%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and hot;102;76;SE;7;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;NNW;8;41%;27%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and not as hot;97;77;Sunny and very warm;101;79;E;8;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;76;Nice with sunshine;89;76;S;9;56%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;92;69;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;NE;5;43%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, windy, humid;86;77;Humid with rain;82;75;ENE;11;81%;85%;4

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;88;64;Cooler with sunshine;74;57;NNW;15;53%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;96;77;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;NNE;9;60%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;Sunshine and breezy;91;70;WNW;15;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Afternoon rain;86;60;A p.m. t-storm;73;49;N;10;58%;67%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;82;62;Spotty showers;71;58;SSE;5;61%;84%;8

Vienna, Austria;A thunderstorm;89;67;Heavy thunderstorms;77;64;NW;11;74%;86%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;94;77;A t-storm in spots;93;78;WNW;6;60%;72%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;74;52;Partly sunny;73;54;W;8;58%;33%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with sunshine;91;61;Partly sunny;82;61;NW;10;50%;15%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;51;48;Partly sunny, windy;57;52;NNW;20;79%;31%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;83;78;A couple of t-storms;87;78;WSW;8;84%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;98;72;Warm with sunshine;95;68;NE;4;26%;5%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather