Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning rain, cloudy;80;75;Clouds and sun;83;75;SW;7;85%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;114;91;Sunny and hot;113;90;N;8;27%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;99;69;W;14;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;85;72;Turning cloudy;84;67;ENE;10;68%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;75;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;NNW;8;59%;50%;8

Anchorage, United States;Becoming cloudy;75;56;Showers around;64;53;SSE;15;64%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;114;82;Sunny and hot;109;83;WSW;7;13%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;86;63;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;E;8;52%;28%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;72;50;Rain and drizzle;56;47;SSW;10;85%;82%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;93;72;Severe thunderstorms;87;71;S;7;71%;66%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;58;50;Cloudy;62;53;NW;11;74%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;81;Sunny and hot;114;83;NNW;9;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SW;7;70%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;78;69;W;12;80%;86%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;94;80;Decreasing clouds;93;79;W;7;63%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;81;71;Partly sunny;84;73;WSW;9;59%;8%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;84;73;A t-storm around;86;73;S;4;75%;76%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;78;63;A shower or t-storm;77;60;WNW;8;68%;84%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;A t-storm in spots;79;60;N;7;61%;53%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;64;48;Mainly cloudy;65;48;SE;7;72%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;79;49;Nice with sunshine;82;49;SE;4;42%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;79;64;A shower or t-storm;77;61;NNW;11;46%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;81;60;Sun and some clouds;80;55;N;6;45%;11%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;82;64;Thunderstorms;77;65;NE;6;82%;86%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and a t-storm;79;62;A shower or t-storm;79;59;NNW;7;50%;66%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;55;48;Variable cloudiness;55;42;SSE;8;61%;46%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;NNW;4;30%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Breezy with some sun;71;67;Mostly cloudy;75;70;NE;15;75%;66%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunny and hot;101;77;NNE;7;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;Sunny, nice and warm;73;55;ENE;7;52%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;66;A shower or t-storm;82;66;E;3;64%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;95;81;Turning cloudy;97;84;WSW;14;52%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;77;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;S;7;48%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;90;81;Cloudy with a shower;85;79;W;13;78%;82%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;72;59;Partly sunny;74;57;NW;5;73%;27%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;84;77;A t-storm around;84;78;NNE;5;81%;55%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;7;58%;66%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A few showers;82;70;A little a.m. rain;83;70;S;12;78%;58%;7

Delhi, India;Some sun;100;84;Hazy and hot;105;86;E;4;48%;6%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;97;66;Mostly sunny;95;66;S;9;30%;45%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;96;84;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SSE;10;76%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;68;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;SE;7;58%;12%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then some sun;73;57;Sun and some clouds;76;55;NE;8;60%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;104;73;Hot with sunshine;102;73;NNE;6;19%;4%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;NE;7;74%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;ESE;4;86%;77%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;64;49;Clouds and sun;66;49;SE;8;67%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;9;73%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A thundershower;78;58;Partly sunny;69;56;N;12;69%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A couple of t-storms;92;79;SW;10;80%;74%;8

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;89;80;Considerable clouds;89;81;ESE;7;77%;83%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;86;75;Spotty showers;86;75;ENE;17;60%;83%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;73;W;8;81%;77%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;85;Hazy sun and hot;104;83;NE;9;40%;10%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;NE;9;64%;15%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;90;73;Mostly sunny;92;73;E;6;56%;38%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;104;85;Partly sunny, warm;102;85;N;10;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;58;38;Partial sunshine;62;39;N;5;47%;25%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;100;64;Sunny and hot;98;66;NNW;5;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;93;82;Hazy sun;93;83;WSW;12;57%;5%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;86;72;A morning t-storm;80;70;S;4;82%;84%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;82;Mostly sunny;102;81;SSW;15;34%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;59;Sun and some clouds;79;60;NW;8;52%;30%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;91;80;Sunshine and warm;92;80;NE;14;56%;29%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;86;68;Sunshine, pleasant;89;68;W;5;57%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;95;82;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SSE;8;77%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;A thunderstorm;87;73;ESE;4;82%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;24;Clouds and sun, mild;59;26;E;6;23%;5%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Brief p.m. showers;84;72;A t-storm around;85;74;SW;6;77%;67%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;65;60;Mostly sunny;67;61;S;6;70%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;NNW;8;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Some sun and warm;87;60;Periods of sun, warm;84;64;SE;8;45%;7%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Very hot;102;73;Partly sunny;96;70;S;6;41%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Mostly sunny;83;68;SSE;7;63%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;Sunny and very warm;95;68;NNE;4;34%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. showers;86;81;Cloudy;88;82;W;9;66%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;90;75;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;4;70%;64%;7

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;88;76;Downpours;85;77;SE;7;82%;89%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;53;46;Spotty showers;56;48;WSW;17;72%;87%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;S;5;65%;82%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;90;78;A shower or t-storm;90;80;E;8;65%;73%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;71;53;Partly sunny;75;56;NW;9;64%;35%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;93;71;Partly sunny;82;76;SSW;13;74%;68%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;55;50;Rain and drizzle;55;44;SSE;9;66%;59%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;80;64;Partly sunny;85;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;73;57;Brief a.m. showers;69;57;NW;7;74%;75%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;85;81;Rain, some heavy;84;80;WSW;7;82%;94%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;72;49;Becoming cloudy;72;53;SSE;6;67%;55%;5

New York, United States;Sunshine, less humid;77;64;Sunny and nice;83;66;S;6;41%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;100;70;Sunny and hot;98;72;N;8;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Abundant sunshine;71;50;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;NE;11;59%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;81;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;SSE;4;76%;42%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;Partly sunny;80;57;S;7;34%;12%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;84;57;Clouds and sun;87;59;SW;12;43%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;77;A t-storm around;82;77;ESE;19;81%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;NW;7;77%;80%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;93;74;Showers around;90;74;E;6;72%;70%;9

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;86;63;Some sun and warm;85;62;NE;5;44%;11%;8

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds;61;45;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;ENE;12;65%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm or two;93;78;WSW;8;66%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;SE;20;77%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SE;6;41%;8%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;WNW;7;46%;47%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;82;64;Partly sunny;80;62;ENE;5;62%;66%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;73;51;Partly sunny;74;51;SE;8;45%;35%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Sunny and beautiful;80;63;WNW;8;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;72;Brief a.m. showers;82;71;SSE;10;69%;64%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;45;A little p.m. rain;53;48;SSE;14;72%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;72;56;Partly sunny;68;55;NW;11;70%;47%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;80;67;Mostly sunny, warm;85;68;SW;5;51%;60%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;106;83;Sunny and seasonable;111;85;ENE;7;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;89;65;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;WSW;7;40%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;70;56;A little a.m. rain;70;56;NW;9;74%;66%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then some sun;70;58;Fog, then sun;71;57;W;12;57%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;7;65%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;86;80;A t-storm in spots;85;79;E;16;78%;79%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;N;5;76%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;Mainly cloudy;83;59;W;8;22%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;ENE;2;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;NNE;8;66%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;NNW;6;69%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNE;6;56%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;84;64;Clouds and sun;84;68;SSE;4;54%;32%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;79;Showers around;88;81;SSE;10;84%;81%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Partly sunny;87;80;SSE;9;74%;84%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A drenching t-storm;72;59;Thunderstorms;71;57;W;7;86%;88%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief a.m. shower;86;76;Heavy showers;86;76;E;18;73%;89%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;73;55;Periods of sun, nice;76;53;SSE;8;40%;9%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and windy;67;47;Sunny and windy;62;50;WSW;21;53%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;Brief p.m. showers;94;78;SE;6;61%;80%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;A morning t-shower;77;58;Partly sunny;69;58;ENE;8;73%;44%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;104;77;Sunny and hot;106;79;ESE;7;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;84;70;Partly sunny;86;71;N;8;66%;48%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;109;85;Sunny and hot;104;82;E;7;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;89;74;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;NE;8;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A shower or t-storm;86;68;E;6;56%;73%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy with some sun;85;72;Periods of sun;87;74;S;12;66%;31%;10

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and less humid;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;SW;8;56%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;89;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;ESE;4;56%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;70;NNE;9;45%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Occasional p.m. rain;68;40;Rain and drizzle;62;38;NNE;8;54%;68%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;69;56;Variable cloudiness;75;58;N;5;56%;10%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;82;61;A shower or t-storm;78;61;NW;9;43%;80%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;High clouds, warm;87;77;WNW;6;71%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;75;55;Partly sunny;75;54;NW;10;62%;33%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;81;59;Partly sunny;80;56;N;9;54%;30%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;57;54;Very windy, rain;59;50;NNW;29;86%;99%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;83;79;A t-storm or two;84;77;SW;7;82%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;95;67;Lots of sun, warm;90;67;NE;4;38%;19%;11

