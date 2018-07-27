Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, July 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;74;Clearing;84;75;WSW;9;84%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;115;94;Mostly sunny;113;89;NNE;5;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;W;21;42%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;E;7;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;Showers and t-storms;74;59;SW;13;72%;61%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;63;53;A shower or two;67;55;ESE;7;71%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;74;Sunny and pleasant;97;73;SW;7;16%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Mostly sunny;77;55;E;8;46%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds, nice;63;56;Mostly cloudy;72;45;SSW;9;72%;25%;4

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;85;71;Partly sunny;87;72;SW;6;62%;29%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;58;50;Spotty showers;59;51;W;13;78%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and windy;109;81;Sunny;106;83;WNW;19;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SW;8;70%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;70;Partly sunny;83;69;W;12;66%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;A thunderstorm;92;80;WSW;7;67%;78%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;84;70;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;E;9;73%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;S;6;66%;6%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;82;66;A heavy thunderstorm;81;68;W;6;76%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;A t-storm in spots;89;66;SW;7;50%;74%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;65;48;Mostly cloudy;63;49;ESE;7;73%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Sunny and delightful;80;51;E;8;39%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;85;68;A shower or t-storm;89;71;WNW;5;59%;59%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;Showers and t-storms;76;58;WSW;11;61%;63%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;81;68;A heavy thunderstorm;83;68;NW;4;79%;81%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;87;67;A shower or t-storm;84;69;NW;5;65%;65%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy with a shower;58;52;Rain and drizzle;56;53;WSW;5;87%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;62;A t-storm around;85;65;N;4;41%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;92;78;Partly sunny;91;78;NNE;8;63%;16%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Sunny and very warm;97;74;N;8;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;63;50;Partly sunny;62;48;S;8;76%;6%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;Some sun, a t-storm;81;68;E;4;62%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;80;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;S;7;61%;42%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;75;65;Sun and clouds;78;67;SSE;6;53%;21%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;Some sun, a shower;85;78;SW;10;77%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;84;67;A shower or t-storm;81;65;ESE;10;66%;85%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;84;77;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;WSW;7;69%;39%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;99;79;Warm with some sun;100;81;SSE;7;46%;24%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;82;72;A little p.m. rain;85;70;SE;10;77%;74%;9

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;82;79;Showers and t-storms;89;77;N;8;84%;89%;3

Denver, United States;More clouds than sun;84;58;A p.m. t-storm;84;58;SSW;7;50%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;88;82;Thunderstorms;89;79;S;8;83%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;96;68;Partly sunny;86;70;ESE;6;63%;9%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;67;54;A shower;63;48;SSW;16;71%;87%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;Partly sunny, nice;90;64;NNE;7;24%;12%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;84;69;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;WSW;13;57%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;87;79;Couple of t-storms;86;78;ENE;5;86%;88%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;Sunny and nice;75;46;E;4;42%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;4;76%;72%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny, breezy;81;69;E;19;66%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;WSW;11;82%;73%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A shower or two;92;78;S;7;69%;72%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;77;Spotty showers;89;76;ENE;16;58%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;91;71;Partly sunny;86;73;W;10;62%;42%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;74;W;10;72%;47%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Partial sunshine;84;70;E;6;70%;52%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun, less humid;91;73;Sunny intervals;92;72;SE;6;55%;8%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;107;89;Mostly sunny;99;87;N;9;53%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;38;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;NW;4;32%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;67;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;N;5;23%;25%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;90;82;Variable cloudiness;90;81;WSW;16;61%;8%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;70;Showers and t-storms;80;69;SW;5;86%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;100;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;SW;12;42%;80%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;67;Variable cloudiness;82;67;ESE;7;69%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;16;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;W;7;61%;23%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;89;80;A heavy thunderstorm;89;79;SSW;7;81%;83%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;E;6;76%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;27;Partly sunny;58;27;NNW;8;37%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;87;76;Cloudy with a shower;84;75;SW;9;77%;81%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Low clouds;65;59;S;7;76%;28%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;NNW;9;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;A strong t-storm;90;64;Increasingly windy;71;60;SSW;19;51%;66%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;84;70;Turning sunny;88;68;SSW;6;58%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Mostly sunny;80;69;SSW;8;64%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;Partly sunny, warm;94;66;WSW;4;29%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;88;82;Episodes of sunshine;87;82;WNW;11;69%;19%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;A shower or two;87;76;NE;4;78%;67%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;83;78;Occasional rain;86;78;WSW;9;79%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;65;48;Sunshine, pleasant;64;51;NNE;14;62%;72%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NNE;5;59%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;ESE;7;76%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;80;65;A strong t-storm;80;67;E;9;82%;75%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;94;72;Clouds and sun, nice;83;75;SSW;11;75%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;57;51;A little p.m. rain;56;51;WNW;7;79%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;83;65;Partly sunny;77;64;WSW;4;62%;54%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;83;67;Cloudy;84;69;NE;8;53%;70%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;84;81;Spotty showers;86;81;SW;13;81%;73%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;50;A shower in the a.m.;73;55;E;5;62%;66%;10

New York, United States;Severe p.m. t-storms;87;72;A t-storm in spots;84;70;W;6;70%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;92;71;Plenty of sun;94;71;W;11;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;69;46;Partly sunny;65;50;NW;8;74%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning t-storm;91;77;Cloudy with showers;86;76;N;11;67%;99%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;90;68;A heavy thunderstorm;79;66;E;8;58%;87%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;59;Spotty showers;77;57;WSW;10;68%;75%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;83;79;A shower;83;79;ESE;15;79%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NW;6;81%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;88;74;Downpours;87;74;E;5;81%;87%;11

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;97;66;Cooler but pleasant;79;62;WSW;11;54%;29%;8

Perth, Australia;Clearing, showers;61;50;Mostly sunny;63;47;ENE;5;61%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SW;9;70%;60%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;84;68;Becoming cloudy;86;71;SSE;13;79%;36%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;5;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;A t-storm in spots;88;68;WSW;5;47%;53%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A strong t-storm;94;76;N;5;73%;49%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the a.m.;72;51;A passing shower;71;52;NE;8;52%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;62;Mostly sunny;79;62;WSW;7;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;82;73;Partly sunny;82;71;SE;11;64%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;61;54;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;56;NE;6;80%;100%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;83;69;Showers and t-storms;87;72;SSE;8;66%;83%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;80;65;Mostly sunny;82;67;NNE;5;64%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;108;81;Mostly sunny;108;83;NNW;18;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;90;67;WNW;7;57%;5%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;E;10;70%;17%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;Clouds breaking;69;56;WSW;12;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds;77;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ENE;5;77%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;ESE;15;71%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;78;66;Clouds and sunshine;77;66;N;6;91%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;81;61;Partly sunny;82;58;W;8;28%;10%;13

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;46;30;Mostly sunny;56;34;E;3;51%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;6;76%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;NNW;7;60%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;Lots of sun, warm;85;64;NNE;6;62%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, hot, humid;96;81;A t-storm in spots;95;79;ENE;4;66%;48%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;97;81;A t-storm or two;97;81;SE;9;69%;61%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;90;79;A thunderstorm;90;81;SE;7;72%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;77;62;A heavy thunderstorm;78;62;W;6;80%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Nice with some sun;86;78;E;15;67%;29%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;92;66;A heavy thunderstorm;82;69;E;10;68%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;69;47;Inc. clouds;70;56;N;6;48%;69%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;94;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;W;6;65%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;81;70;Showers and t-storms;82;70;E;13;68%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;91;70;Sunny and pleasant;94;70;ESE;9;27%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;Sunny and very warm;93;71;NE;12;26%;2%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;104;83;Sunny and very warm;102;78;SSE;7;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;90;79;Sun and some clouds;86;77;W;9;46%;27%;11

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;90;68;Periods of sun;87;68;ENE;5;54%;36%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;81;75;Rain and wind;84;78;NNE;37;87%;92%;2

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;79;62;Partly sunny;74;62;WNW;11;71%;33%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;97;80;Plenty of sunshine;95;77;E;13;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, less humid;93;71;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;8;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;75;54;Rain;62;52;NE;5;87%;93%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;83;65;E;5;51%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;87;65;Showers and t-storms;90;70;W;6;59%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;84;77;A t-storm or two;81;75;SW;5;87%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;78;66;Thunderstorms;81;69;E;8;81%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;86;65;A t-storm in spots;86;69;E;4;68%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;55;50;Increasing clouds;59;51;NW;16;60%;39%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;77;A t-storm or two;85;76;SSW;6;83%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;99;70;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;NE;4;33%;4%;10

