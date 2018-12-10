Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;Showers around;88;76;SSW;8;78%;76%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;Sunshine, pleasant;81;69;NW;11;61%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;58;51;Morning showers;59;49;S;16;87%;99%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;66;50;Abundant sunshine;63;47;SW;4;69%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;45;40;Partly sunny;47;32;NW;9;75%;3%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;28;22;A bit of p.m. snow;30;20;SSW;2;86%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;54;39;Turning sunny;55;38;SSE;6;64%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;23;17;A bit of a.m. snow;19;-3;W;5;87%;55%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with some sun;97;76;Very hot;99;79;NE;14;39%;8%;13

Athens, Greece;A shower;63;44;A little p.m. rain;54;40;NW;5;73%;75%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;73;61;Partly sunny;72;62;NW;10;72%;64%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;68;50;SSE;4;71%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;Couple of t-storms;91;76;SSE;5;73%;76%;3

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;86;62;Mostly cloudy;85;63;E;4;55%;20%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;89;80;Sunny intervals;90;79;NE;6;61%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;46;Clouds and sun;56;44;NNW;7;79%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;32;19;Sunny, but cold;28;14;N;13;11%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;45;31;Rain and snow shower;42;34;WSW;6;58%;80%;2

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. shower or two;41;37;Rain and drizzle;41;34;NNW;11;69%;84%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;45;Clouds and sun;65;46;ESE;7;71%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;75;62;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;ENE;10;66%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and snow shower;45;34;Rain/snow showers;41;33;WNW;13;79%;82%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;46;35;Partly sunny;44;30;WSW;5;78%;6%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;38;34;Spotty showers;39;29;SE;4;79%;84%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;45;31;Rain and snow shower;40;33;W;8;66%;70%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;Rain and a t-storm;76;68;S;7;82%;89%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds;81;64;A t-storm around;86;64;N;3;44%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;49;35;A touch of rain;50;34;NNW;7;73%;80%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;68;57;Mostly sunny;72;56;WSW;9;50%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;Mostly sunny;76;63;W;9;61%;54%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;Partly sunny;82;68;ESE;4;58%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;84;71;Mostly sunny;87;71;NNE;6;69%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;34;27;Partly sunny;37;31;SE;8;68%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;90;73;High clouds;88;72;N;8;70%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;39;36;Mostly cloudy;39;32;NE;10;71%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;84;72;Sunshine, pleasant;82;70;N;13;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Brilliant sunshine;56;35;Mostly sunny;61;49;SSW;10;55%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;87;78;Periods of sun;91;79;NE;11;79%;85%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;76;51;Hazy sun;73;53;ENE;5;62%;14%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cool;56;32;Partial sunshine;55;32;SSW;6;22%;5%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;82;59;Hazy sunshine;82;60;NNW;5;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;95;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;W;5;74%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rather cloudy;48;41;A touch of p.m. rain;51;43;SE;11;88%;84%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;45;35;Not as cool;51;34;NNE;4;49%;34%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Low clouds;64;57;W;6;80%;13%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;67;57;A touch of rain;59;51;N;10;78%;85%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain and a t-storm;82;60;A t-storm in spots;76;56;SE;7;65%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;77;66;Partial sunshine;72;59;NNE;12;46%;25%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Brief showers;36;30;Morning flurries;33;26;NNE;13;90%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;77;Clouds and sun;92;76;ENE;6;62%;28%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;Cloudy;68;56;N;11;52%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy with some sun;80;72;Windy;81;73;ENE;19;69%;60%;4

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;87;67;Partly sunny;85;65;SE;4;55%;14%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;59;41;Partly sunny;64;43;NNE;4;72%;37%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon rain;55;43;A little a.m. rain;45;39;N;8;84%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;91;76;A t-storm or two;92;77;NW;6;78%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and beautiful;82;69;Sunny and nice;84;72;N;8;46%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;N;5;40%;15%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;49;14;Partly sunny;46;21;NNW;3;54%;14%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;85;59;Hazy sun;84;59;NE;8;38%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;41;Mostly sunny;67;39;NE;4;55%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;85;56;Sunny and beautiful;86;61;NNW;10;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;35;31;Low clouds;37;32;NNW;5;89%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;88;74;A p.m. shower or two;88;75;NNE;5;58%;84%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;73;Mostly cloudy;89;72;WSW;5;64%;67%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny;80;58;Hazy sun;81;59;NNE;5;51%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;4;77%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, warm;66;38;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;36;ENE;8;35%;29%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;97;76;Spotty showers;88;76;SSW;5;74%;84%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;76;64;Becoming cloudy;75;65;S;8;65%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;63;49;Mostly cloudy;61;49;NNW;4;88%;18%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;49;37;Variable cloudiness;46;41;ESE;5;82%;55%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;68;50;Mostly sunny;70;49;NNE;5;58%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;82;75;Partly sunny;87;76;SSW;6;67%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;59;36;High clouds;57;36;WNW;3;62%;5%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Partly sunny;89;81;NNW;6;66%;6%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;82;75;Decreasing clouds;84;74;NNE;6;82%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;Mostly cloudy;90;76;E;6;65%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;77;55;Mostly sunny;78;58;WSW;9;52%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clearing;68;46;Partly sunny;69;46;SE;4;55%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Rather cloudy;75;55;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;NNW;12;53%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. shower or two;36;32;Low clouds;34;30;NW;5;86%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;94;79;Some sun, pleasant;89;79;E;10;67%;39%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;82;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;68;NW;9;72%;92%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;22;12;Overcast;23;14;NNE;1;73%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;34;31;A bit of ice;34;29;WSW;5;85%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;68;Hazy sun;87;71;N;8;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds, not as warm;71;62;A t-storm in spots;72;57;SW;7;78%;79%;4

New York, United States;Sunny;40;28;Abundant sunshine;39;30;W;5;46%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;67;53;Mostly sunny;65;52;S;12;62%;23%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;9;-7;Sunny, but cold;7;3;SSE;5;80%;22%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;48;35;A little p.m. rain;54;45;NNE;5;62%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;39;30;Mostly sunny;36;20;N;6;69%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;12;A little snow;25;16;NNE;8;85%;83%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;84;78;Cloudy with showers;86;77;SW;8;82%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNW;10;69%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;82;74;ENE;8;83%;96%;2

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;51;36;Clouds and sun;46;31;SE;3;69%;29%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;83;59;Not as warm;72;62;SSW;14;54%;51%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;79;Turning cloudy;90;75;NW;5;68%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;94;77;A t-storm in spots;95;79;E;10;59%;66%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;68;Partly sunny, nice;91;69;ENE;4;51%;68%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow;38;33;Snow and rain;39;32;NW;12;72%;82%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;35;18;Cloudy and chilly;34;14;NW;4;46%;23%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;69;53;Periods of rain;67;50;WNW;8;62%;75%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;51;Cloudy;64;50;SSE;5;78%;3%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;Sunshine and nice;87;78;SE;12;63%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;39;Rain and snow;49;40;S;28;77%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;39;32;Low clouds;36;33;NE;1;89%;65%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;Mostly sunny;89;73;NE;7;58%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;Mostly sunny;73;56;E;8;50%;6%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;Plenty of sun;56;34;ENE;4;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;31;28;A snow shower;34;29;NNE;7;80%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;57;46;Mostly sunny;59;51;WNW;7;68%;9%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;75;62;A t-storm in spots;78;62;ENE;11;63%;40%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;86;74;Partly sunny;85;71;SE;10;63%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;Partly sunny;75;62;N;12;72%;31%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;78;46;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;ENE;4;36%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;Mostly sunny;85;53;SW;7;37%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny;81;69;N;4;81%;77%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;High clouds and mild;73;46;Mostly cloudy;63;46;N;4;75%;22%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;44;Windy with rain;51;41;SW;21;80%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;39;25;Mostly cloudy;39;19;NW;3;32%;17%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;46;Rain and drizzle;50;37;NW;18;80%;61%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;91;79;A shower or t-storm;89;79;N;5;81%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A wintry mix;39;30;Decreasing clouds;36;26;W;11;72%;36%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;84;74;Partly sunny;84;74;E;10;71%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;33;32;P.M. snow showers;37;33;NNE;7;92%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;82;67;Not as warm;73;67;ESE;11;67%;67%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A bit of rain;75;70;Rain and drizzle;72;61;NE;9;81%;83%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;34;32;Cloudy, snow showers;36;31;NE;12;79%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;Partly sunny;51;35;ENE;4;85%;32%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;48;36;A p.m. shower or two;51;38;NNE;5;68%;77%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;52;41;Plenty of sunshine;56;41;NNW;5;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;59;SSW;16;57%;6%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;62;35;Clearing;55;29;ENE;3;44%;7%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;47;34;A little p.m. rain;48;41;N;8;59%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;36;26;Increasing clouds;35;27;NW;11;70%;52%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;55;Breezy with sunshine;65;53;WSW;15;60%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;64;51;Partly sunny;64;49;WSW;12;63%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, colder;0;-26;Not as cold;5;-19;NNW;2;58%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;47;40;Rain, heavy at times;47;36;W;13;78%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow shower;44;34;Showers of rain/snow;41;35;WNW;15;52%;82%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Rather cloudy;85;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;67;ENE;5;54%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;37;30;Low clouds;35;30;NNE;2;74%;61%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A few showers;39;30;Rain and snow shower;38;30;E;6;92%;63%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and cooler;61;59;Plenty of clouds;68;59;N;6;68%;74%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;90;74;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;WNW;5;61%;66%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;42;32;Partly sunny;47;35;E;3;63%;60%;2

_____

