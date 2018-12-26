Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;SSW;6;75%;30%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, pleasant;75;61;High clouds;77;60;ENE;3;62%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;46;Showers around;50;37;WNW;10;96%;85%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;62;47;Clouds and sun;61;46;S;5;82%;1%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;44;35;Low clouds;41;36;SW;6;80%;12%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;28;22;A snow shower;29;24;SSE;9;88%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;54;38;Sunny, nice and warm;63;43;SSW;5;44%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but very cold;3;-19;Sunny, but frigid;-2;-10;SSE;5;68%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;ENE;8;65%;29%;13

Athens, Greece;Chilly with some sun;45;37;Mostly sunny;52;38;NNW;7;56%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;73;60;Partly sunny, breezy;72;59;SSW;14;63%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;62;50;Breezy with some sun;63;48;SSE;17;68%;44%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;N;5;75%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;62;Partly sunny;83;64;SE;4;54%;30%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;96;73;Clouds and sun;94;76;N;6;50%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;45;Partly sunny;57;45;N;8;76%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;28;14;Partly sunny, cold;23;10;NNW;14;8%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Bit of rain, snow;41;30;Mostly cloudy;43;34;WSW;5;57%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;47;42;Cloudy with a shower;44;41;W;8;91%;75%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;71;45;Cloudy;67;43;ESE;7;66%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;SSW;6;72%;82%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;42;37;Partly sunny;47;36;WNW;7;82%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;40;29;Partly sunny;41;30;SW;4;74%;11%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;41;28;Clouds breaking;41;29;WSW;6;63%;43%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;41;33;Partly sunny;45;35;WNW;5;73%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with sunshine;86;73;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;NE;8;72%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;91;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;64;SW;5;40%;73%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clearing;48;26;Mostly sunny, colder;37;21;NW;12;30%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny;62;53;W;14;46%;7%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;73;64;A morning shower;71;59;SSE;13;51%;47%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;Partly sunny;80;66;E;4;59%;9%;7

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;ESE;3;71%;6%;6

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;43;38;Rain, breezy, mild;50;43;SSW;18;83%;84%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Showers and t-storms;87;72;ENE;6;76%;70%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;44;42;Cloudy with a shower;46;39;W;11;90%;58%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;80;67;NNE;10;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;65;53;Partly sunny;66;37;NNW;10;49%;11%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;91;78;A morning t-storm;90;78;NE;12;73%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;68;42;Hazy sunshine;67;42;NW;4;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy and colder;38;19;Morning flurries;32;11;NNE;9;58%;64%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;Hazy sunshine;77;55;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;W;5;80%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;54;44;Low clouds;50;41;SW;5;90%;44%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;44;28;Not as cool;52;29;NNE;7;33%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;62;54;Partly sunny;62;52;NW;6;78%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;82;65;A little rain;73;60;ENE;8;79%;89%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;83;62;Clouds and sunshine;81;62;NE;6;59%;12%;13

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;ESE;9;63%;15%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;36;22;Cloudy, snow showers;34;29;NNW;5;96%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;88;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNW;5;82%;86%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny;74;59;NE;7;63%;9%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;Clouds and sun, mild;84;71;N;3;69%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Periods of sun, nice;88;67;Mostly cloudy;83;59;NNE;5;41%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;63;34;Hazy sunshine;62;33;N;5;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, chilly;41;33;Chilly with some sun;42;34;N;6;69%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;85;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;WSW;8;71%;62%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;87;75;Cloudy;86;72;W;12;59%;56%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;63;S;10;32%;70%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;52;15;Plenty of sunshine;52;19;WSW;3;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;82;49;Hazy sun;78;49;NE;6;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;61;33;Mostly sunny, cool;59;30;N;4;57%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;90;66;Nice with some sun;89;61;NNW;14;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow tapering off;36;30;Low clouds;32;31;S;9;79%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;87;75;A shower in spots;86;78;E;14;63%;49%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers around;85;74;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;WSW;5;75%;79%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Hazy sun;76;53;N;6;48%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;Showers and t-storms;89;75;NNW;7;80%;85%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;56;39;A shower or t-storm;59;39;E;8;62%;87%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;A morning shower;89;76;SSW;5;74%;60%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;75;69;High clouds;75;69;S;7;73%;31%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;58;48;Partly sunny;59;51;NNW;3;96%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;49;37;Low clouds and fog;45;37;W;3;82%;13%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;49%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;76;Mostly cloudy;85;76;SSW;6;72%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;54;32;Partly sunny;53;33;NNE;3;79%;12%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;78;Spotty showers;88;79;NNE;5;69%;91%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;NNE;5;78%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;75;A morning t-storm;87;74;ESE;4;74%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine;88;62;High clouds;98;69;SSW;6;35%;3%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;73;44;Nice with some sun;73;44;SSW;5;39%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;73;Partly sunny, breezy;79;75;E;16;73%;66%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;34;28;Cloudy, snow showers;32;29;SSW;6;83%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;Partly sunny;85;77;ENE;13;73%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, seasonable;84;67;An afternoon shower;88;71;NNE;8;66%;61%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;9;Becoming cloudy;19;17;NE;1;61%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;18;13;Low clouds;19;13;NW;6;78%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;Hazy sun;87;66;N;12;29%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;78;56;A t-storm in spots;78;59;NE;12;62%;64%;9

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;43;32;Inc. clouds;41;38;SE;5;53%;79%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;63;47;Cooler;52;38;WNW;7;65%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but frigid;-6;-26;Sunny, but very cold;-13;-21;SSE;2;81%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;51;40;Partly sunny;50;35;WNW;11;49%;20%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;35;27;Partly sunny;33;26;NW;2;83%;20%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;23;5;Increasing clouds;16;13;E;7;64%;64%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;78;NNE;9;82%;79%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;NNW;9;65%;35%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;84;74;An afternoon shower;84;74;NE;11;78%;63%;7

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;39;28;Periods of sun;42;27;WSW;4;78%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;82;60;Becoming cloudy;77;62;SSW;11;55%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ENE;6;72%;86%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;N;12;74%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;Sun and some clouds;91;70;E;8;45%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;40;37;Mostly cloudy;45;35;WSW;6;71%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;30;5;Sunny and colder;14;5;NW;11;23%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun;74;54;A bit of rain;71;54;WSW;11;50%;69%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;67;46;High clouds;67;47;SE;3;72%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;E;8;61%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;38;A snow squall;42;37;S;16;77%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, breezy;39;32;Spotty showers;36;35;W;5;96%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;71;A t-storm in spots;82;72;E;8;70%;73%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;71;52;High clouds;75;57;SSE;8;26%;0%;2

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;54;32;Partly sunny;56;35;NNE;4;77%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;34;19;Low clouds;25;23;S;6;87%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;58;47;Sunny;58;47;NNE;11;59%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;81;62;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;9;64%;7%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Periods of sun;82;73;A shower or two;81;73;E;14;76%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny;76;63;ESE;6;74%;9%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;75;39;High clouds;77;40;ENE;4;15%;0%;3

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;Sunny and nice;87;55;SW;6;41%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny;84;70;NNE;8;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;63;43;Partly sunny;58;47;NNE;4;87%;9%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;46;38;A morning shower;45;37;SSE;4;71%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;37;10;Sunny and colder;21;8;NW;8;19%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Cloudy and windy;45;37;NNE;20;52%;43%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;93;78;A shower or t-storm;87;78;NW;10;79%;67%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;36;27;Clouds breaking;36;27;W;12;75%;31%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A stray shower;83;73;ENE;14;69%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;38;31;Mostly cloudy;34;28;NW;4;90%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;69;Mostly sunny;87;70;NNE;15;53%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;73;64;Rain and drizzle;68;60;NE;14;79%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;37;27;Low clouds;36;32;WNW;5;88%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;48;32;Mostly cloudy;54;34;ENE;6;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;46;34;Rain and snow shower;39;34;NW;7;83%;83%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;57;44;Mostly cloudy;58;44;NE;7;37%;65%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;67;53;Thunderstorms;61;55;W;17;69%;96%;2

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;51;29;Mostly sunny;55;31;E;3;42%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;52;39;Mostly sunny;54;34;NNW;9;54%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;38;26;Clouding up, breezy;38;38;SE;18;78%;81%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;62;51;Mostly cloudy;61;50;N;4;58%;27%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;63;42;Partly sunny;62;42;SSE;4;63%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but frigid;-13;-37;Sunny, but very cold;-10;-32;NW;5;56%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;41;32;Turning cloudy;41;34;ENE;3;72%;71%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;43;38;Mild with some sun;49;36;W;6;60%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;More sun than clouds;89;61;Clouds and sun, warm;89;66;N;5;49%;11%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;37;30;Showers of rain/snow;35;33;W;6;77%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;41;36;Spotty showers;46;39;W;12;98%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;61;56;Clouds and sun;67;57;NE;5;62%;17%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;60;Clouds and sun, nice;88;62;WNW;4;54%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;42;33;Bit of rain, snow;42;30;ENE;2;67%;85%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather