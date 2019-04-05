Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 5, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SW;12;74%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and hot;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;NE;5;30%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;A touch of rain;60;47;Increasing clouds;67;53;E;6;67%;43%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;58;50;WSW;13;54%;69%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;54;44;Partly sunny;58;48;NE;8;85%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;47;33;An afternoon shower;48;34;NNE;7;63%;46%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;73;58;Mostly cloudy;78;59;ESE;9;56%;62%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;46;30;Low clouds breaking;43;27;SW;8;64%;6%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;70;60;Mostly cloudy;75;60;S;9;71%;7%;2

Athens, Greece;Inc. clouds;63;56;Rain, some heavy;60;54;N;9;87%;89%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;66;55;Spotty showers;66;54;S;7;77%;89%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;81;56;Clouds and sunshine;77;59;N;7;51%;29%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;74;An afternoon shower;93;76;NE;6;66%;53%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;Hazy sun;96;71;ESE;5;39%;7%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;80;Partly sunny;95;81;S;7;61%;35%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;62;49;A p.m. t-storm;60;47;SSW;18;60%;82%;5

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;70;46;Mostly cloudy;68;43;S;7;15%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;65;48;Partly sunny, nice;69;50;SE;12;42%;12%;5

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;60;48;Partly sunny;69;47;E;8;57%;5%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;65;52;A few showers;66;50;SE;4;77%;93%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;79;67;A t-storm in spots;81;67;NNE;7;73%;73%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;62;44;Decreasing clouds;59;43;E;8;64%;30%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;56;40;Partly sunny;60;46;ENE;5;71%;35%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;64;40;Partly sunny;65;44;E;13;57%;36%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;64;45;Partly sunny;61;43;E;6;59%;39%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and cooler;71;53;Mostly sunny;72;55;NNE;6;60%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;91;66;A little a.m. rain;88;66;SW;5;44%;75%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;70;44;Hazy sunshine;65;50;WSW;8;36%;4%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;78;64;Variable cloudiness;80;64;ENE;9;26%;8%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;52;Nice with sunshine;73;57;SSE;11;65%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;79;64;Partly sunny;80;67;E;4;56%;6%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;Warm with sunshine;99;81;SSE;10;57%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;52;44;Inc. clouds;60;52;SE;8;66%;12%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;91;77;S;7;63%;44%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;55;44;Periods of sun;54;39;E;11;71%;23%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;66;Mostly sunny, nice;74;67;NNE;15;77%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;80;63;Severe thunderstorms;75;66;SSE;9;83%;75%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Cloudy with a shower;87;77;SSE;7;88%;82%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;Hot with hazy sun;105;75;E;4;37%;5%;9

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;69;44;A stray t-shower;65;39;W;7;44%;72%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;86;75;A t-storm around;92;73;ESE;6;59%;71%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;High clouds;87;74;WSW;7;71%;36%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;50;40;Periods of sun;50;39;NNE;13;77%;35%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;64;53;Sunshine and warmer;74;51;N;6;42%;3%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;58;51;Spotty showers;61;54;W;18;74%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;79;71;Mostly cloudy;82;74;SSE;7;75%;37%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Sun and clouds, nice;83;58;ENE;7;45%;18%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;87;69;Partly sunny;87;70;ESE;9;66%;34%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;53;31;Partly sunny;48;31;ESE;9;67%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;92;79;Mostly cloudy;95;79;SE;6;58%;34%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;80;70;Partly sunny;83;71;SSW;6;69%;14%;11

Honolulu, United States;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;Sunshine, pleasant;86;67;NNE;6;57%;15%;11

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;99;73;Hazy sunshine;100;74;S;5;30%;6%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouding up, hot;94;66;Sunshine and warm;91;65;NNE;8;38%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;59;47;Inc. clouds;61;48;N;10;69%;31%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SSE;7;71%;71%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;76;N;8;51%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;68;55;A t-storm in spots;70;56;NNE;7;76%;79%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;75;49;Sunny and nice;73;46;W;5;26%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;78;Hot with hazy sun;100;79;W;9;42%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;73;54;A t-storm in spots;73;54;SE;5;79%;60%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;101;69;Sunny and very warm;104;74;N;9;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;58;38;Clouds and sun;60;40;ESE;7;42%;12%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;E;12;58%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Dull and dreary;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSW;6;73%;75%;9

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;NNE;8;60%;64%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm in spots;94;76;NE;4;72%;81%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;59;32;Partly sunny;59;33;E;6;45%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;80;Inc. clouds;91;80;SSW;8;70%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;75;68;Clouds and sun;75;68;SSE;7;77%;32%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;56;51;Spotty showers;58;52;W;11;68%;87%;6

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;55;43;Partly sunny;52;44;NE;11;75%;43%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mainly cloudy;66;53;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SW;6;64%;24%;4

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;92;79;A t-storm around;87;79;SW;6;81%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;49;40;Showers and t-storms;51;39;W;12;65%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;Partly sunny;91;82;NE;4;64%;31%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A thunderstorm;90;77;SE;7;77%;85%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;93;79;Partly sunny;95;79;E;7;49%;24%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;63;Not as warm;69;52;SE;9;54%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;78;52;Partly sunny;77;54;SSW;6;30%;1%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;82;73;Partly sunny;83;75;E;9;71%;30%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;55;33;Cloudy;55;38;ESE;9;48%;7%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler but pleasant;90;81;Partly sunny;88;80;ESE;10;67%;71%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;54;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;NE;5;54%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;40;34;Cloudy and milder;50;37;WNW;3;65%;33%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;46;34;Mostly cloudy;46;32;ENE;7;61%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;Hazy sun;89;79;NNW;7;67%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;82;61;A stray t-shower;82;59;ENE;12;53%;45%;12

New York, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;45;43;Decreasing clouds;68;49;NW;5;58%;26%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;69;49;A shower in the p.m.;68;52;SE;7;66%;85%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning flurries;40;27;Partly sunny;44;26;WNW;10;67%;20%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;65;48;Plenty of sun;66;45;N;6;40%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;44;33;Spotty showers;48;35;N;4;71%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;P.M. snow showers;40;31;Milder;51;34;SSW;11;67%;13%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable clouds;87;79;A shower or two;87;81;E;10;79%;65%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;89;75;Partial sunshine;92;75;NW;8;63%;42%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;88;75;A morning shower;89;75;ENE;10;67%;62%;11

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;57;41;A shower in the p.m.;64;44;SE;8;62%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;Sunny and beautiful;76;57;SSE;10;44%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm in spots;94;79;S;6;66%;56%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;NNE;8;77%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;72;A t-storm around;91;71;ESE;5;49%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;65;44;Decreasing clouds;63;40;ESE;8;47%;22%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler in the p.m.;63;34;Spotty showers;48;33;WNW;4;68%;63%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;67;56;Periods of rain;66;56;S;6;68%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Downpours;61;45;A little a.m. rain;61;50;SW;14;68%;62%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;NE;7;72%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;43;32;Becoming cloudy;42;33;E;6;59%;37%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and mild;56;35;Partly sunny;55;37;ESE;7;46%;25%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, hot, humid;94;79;A thunderstorm;89;78;NW;6;72%;63%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;85;66;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;SSE;8;23%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;41;Sun and clouds;65;47;SSW;7;61%;55%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;56;33;Sunny and mild;53;34;E;6;53%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;60;55;A shower or two;64;55;SW;9;80%;62%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;80;66;ENE;6;63%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;A stray shower;85;74;E;14;66%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;76;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;SSW;5;94%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;80;52;A shower in the p.m.;76;52;SE;4;39%;57%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;83;50;Sunny and pleasant;85;51;SW;4;36%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Turning cloudy;84;70;A t-storm around;84;70;NNE;7;71%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;53;44;Showers;54;45;WSW;11;80%;93%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;56;45;A touch of rain;54;46;S;9;71%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;65;38;Spotty p.m. showers;55;40;N;4;44%;92%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;73;57;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;S;9;55%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;93;78;Lots of sun, warm;92;76;NNE;8;66%;15%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;59;37;Mostly cloudy;64;40;SSE;11;49%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;74;Mostly sunny;84;75;E;15;62%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;50;37;Partly sunny;52;38;SE;9;51%;62%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;74;64;Partly sunny;82;67;W;11;61%;16%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;76;65;Partly sunny, warmer;84;67;SSE;5;61%;11%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;56;36;Partly sunny;54;37;SE;7;55%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Downpours;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;NNE;6;61%;4%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;64;44;A little p.m. rain;56;44;NNW;8;72%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;71;59;A t-storm in spots;71;57;NE;6;35%;75%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;68;54;Cloudy;71;62;SE;5;54%;44%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;66;50;Spotty showers;74;51;E;3;43%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;72;51;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;E;8;35%;9%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;37;Partly sunny, milder;50;38;NNE;6;83%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm or two;73;57;A shower in the a.m.;66;57;E;7;69%;57%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with rain;61;47;Increasing clouds;68;48;NW;6;54%;38%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;41;10;Colder, p.m. snow;32;6;N;7;43%;89%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;55;45;Rain, mainly early;51;44;SSE;8;62%;85%;2

Vienna, Austria;A touch of rain;63;46;Decreasing clouds;61;45;ESE;8;54%;29%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;89;74;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;NE;5;52%;33%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;57;36;Partly sunny;58;40;ESE;10;43%;5%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;68;42;Clouds and sun, mild;64;41;E;13;48%;58%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;56;51;Spotty showers;56;53;SSE;26;78%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, hot;101;73;Sunny and very warm;101;73;WSW;6;41%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers around;64;42;Cooler with rain;53;41;NNW;2;69%;74%;2

