Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 1, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;84;76;Couple of t-storms;86;77;S;8;81%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;104;84;Mostly sunny;103;82;WNW;7;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Very hot;100;70;Sunny and very hot;100;68;W;11;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;71;58;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;ESE;7;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;74;61;Partly sunny, warmer;86;59;SW;14;55%;70%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;58;46;Clouds and sun;59;47;SSW;5;68%;28%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny;89;71;WSW;10;30%;8%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;80;53;Warm with some sun;82;57;W;6;47%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Episodes of sunshine;70;56;Partly sunny;71;53;S;9;80%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;81;62;A shower or t-storm;80;61;W;7;58%;55%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;56;49;Partly sunny;57;44;S;12;62%;12%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, breezy;108;80;Sunny and hot;112;81;NNW;12;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;75;Afternoon showers;90;75;SW;5;77%;95%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;SSW;8;77%;86%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds;96;82;High clouds;95;81;S;7;61%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;71;61;Mostly sunny;72;60;WSW;13;69%;0%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;84;64;Partly sunny;90;66;NNW;6;39%;8%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;65;55;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;NNW;4;72%;87%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;80;58;Sunshine and warm;87;66;SSE;7;41%;7%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SE;6;76%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;85;62;Becoming cloudy;84;62;E;6;49%;7%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;75;60;A shower or t-storm;77;60;NE;4;62%;59%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warmer;78;61;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;WSW;8;55%;70%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;74;58;Showers and t-storms;79;62;ESE;5;76%;86%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;77;58;A shower or t-storm;79;62;NNE;7;55%;59%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;64;49;Periods of sun;67;52;NW;5;78%;8%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;89;65;Sunny intervals;85;65;N;5;43%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;76;59;Clouds and sun;78;59;WSW;8;55%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;NNE;12;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;63;51;Partly sunny;65;49;E;7;69%;6%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;78;69;Showers and t-storms;77;69;S;3;77%;82%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, hot;106;86;Mostly sunny, warm;104;86;SSW;8;55%;12%;12

Chicago, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;74;53;Sunshine, but cooler;60;49;NNE;10;58%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;10;77%;76%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;65;47;Partly sunny;64;55;SSE;7;72%;21%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;71;Partial sunshine;78;72;NW;8;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;91;73;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;7;63%;50%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;87;70;S;10;58%;11%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;111;85;Hazy sun and hot;113;85;SE;6;23%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;73;51;A strong t-storm;78;53;ESE;6;55%;84%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A shower or t-storm;88;80;S;8;77%;92%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;89;77;SE;7;65%;39%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;62;54;A touch of rain;65;49;WSW;17;72%;62%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;NE;8;60%;81%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;72;64;Sunny and nice;73;63;ENE;13;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;73;A t-storm around;89;77;SSE;4;70%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;71;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;SSE;6;41%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;4;72%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;64;49;Partial sunshine;62;42;NW;12;74%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;99;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;SSW;5;67%;75%;8

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. t-storm;86;80;A thunderstorm;89;79;SW;9;80%;84%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;88;75;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;ENE;17;58%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Warm with hazy sun;98;84;Hazy and very warm;105;83;SSE;8;29%;18%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;106;75;Hazy and hot;106;78;NNE;7;19%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;A morning shower;80;65;ENE;7;70%;53%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;91;76;An afternoon shower;93;76;NNE;6;63%;74%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as hot;106;91;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;91;N;10;37%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;68;42;S;5;34%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;89;57;Partly sunny;89;55;NNW;7;21%;26%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;84;Hazy sun, very warm;97;84;WSW;13;57%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;62;A heavy thunderstorm;80;62;SSE;5;82%;68%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;102;84;Mostly sunny;104;87;SSE;9;30%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with some sun;80;59;A shower or t-storm;79;61;N;7;59%;56%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;E;12;64%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;72;Decreasing clouds;88;71;WNW;6;68%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;98;82;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;SSW;11;68%;82%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;77;WNW;5;73%;80%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;61;28;Periods of sun, mild;60;26;NE;8;33%;5%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Cloudy with a shower;86;76;SSW;6;77%;73%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;68;62;Clearing;68;62;S;7;77%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;91;64;Sunshine, very warm;89;60;NNW;8;33%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warmer;77;62;Periods of sun;75;51;SW;13;57%;44%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;71;58;Low clouds breaking;71;58;SW;6;66%;22%;8

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;SSW;6;68%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and summerlike;92;61;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;NW;5;23%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;84;Mostly sunny, nice;90;84;WSW;7;69%;68%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A t-storm around;86;73;E;4;80%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;93;82;A stray thunderstorm;98;82;E;8;50%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Areas of low clouds;62;48;Afternoon showers;58;46;SW;8;72%;93%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;58;NNE;8;54%;81%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;89;79;SSE;7;67%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;Mostly sunny;75;50;NW;8;57%;26%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;SSW;14;67%;46%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;63;50;Periods of sun;63;50;NNW;6;80%;9%;2

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;69;55;Occasional rain;65;46;W;5;80%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;72;55;Some sun, pleasant;76;57;W;8;46%;29%;7

Mumbai, India;Some hazy sun;91;85;Hazy sunshine;90;85;WSW;10;68%;13%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;80;59;A stray t-shower;72;61;ESE;5;76%;68%;10

New York, United States;Hazy sunshine;79;62;Thunderstorms;79;54;NW;6;65%;86%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with some sun;94;67;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;WNW;8;32%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;57;44;Becoming cloudy;64;49;E;5;53%;6%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Cloudy;75;63;ENE;4;61%;23%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;63;47;A little rain;65;51;SSE;7;56%;85%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;69;54;Periods of rain;66;43;W;11;80%;84%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;79;Sunny and pleasant;84;78;SE;11;69%;2%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;5;80%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;ENE;7;79%;77%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;W;8;52%;60%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;Sunny and nice;74;51;E;9;28%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy;95;79;Cloudy;95;78;WSW;5;63%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;77;Partly sunny;90;75;SE;13;74%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;5;56%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;78;58;Mostly sunny;81;59;SE;4;49%;7%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;86;55;Not as warm;79;53;SSE;8;55%;45%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;53;Afternoon rain;70;55;NNW;7;63%;76%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;86;59;Sunny and very warm;87;60;SSW;7;42%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;SE;9;63%;63%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the a.m.;51;40;Mostly cloudy;51;41;NNE;8;45%;24%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;56;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;10;63%;11%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;SW;5;74%;80%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;103;80;Warm with some sun;109;81;N;9;7%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;Showers and t-storms;79;57;SE;5;68%;64%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;63;52;Rain and drizzle;58;47;W;11;82%;74%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;67;55;Low clouds breaking;65;55;WSW;11;75%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;63;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;ESE;5;72%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;84;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;SE;9;75%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;75;65;Thunderstorms;76;66;WSW;4;95%;86%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;E;13;26%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;62;40;Clouds and sunshine;66;43;ENE;3;36%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;N;6;70%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and summerlike;95;55;Warm with some sun;88;55;NNW;7;32%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;75;55;Mostly cloudy;75;52;SSW;5;60%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;78;53;Mostly sunny;80;55;W;5;39%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;66;Partly sunny, warmer;84;70;SE;9;56%;4%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SSE;3;76%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;71;54;Rain and a t-storm;69;54;SE;7;81%;88%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Heavy showers;81;76;Showery;83;75;ESE;12;77%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain at times;60;49;Mostly cloudy;66;51;S;6;58%;74%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;67;55;Spotty showers;67;52;NW;9;76%;75%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A morning t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSW;9;67%;73%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;66;49;Sun and some clouds;58;43;W;13;82%;26%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;84;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;ESE;7;43%;65%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;NNE;8;37%;10%;10

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;85;65;SSE;8;19%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;85;72;N;8;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;75;57;Showers and t-storms;75;62;SE;4;68%;87%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;77;66;Mostly cloudy;78;65;S;8;64%;31%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;60;53;A shower in the a.m.;64;45;WNW;15;62%;56%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;71;60;Mostly sunny;72;59;ENE;5;62%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;75;57;Sunny and nice;80;59;SW;9;45%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;76;36;Sunshine and cooler;64;37;SE;11;35%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;72;56;Mostly cloudy;72;53;SW;5;55%;17%;6

Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;78;60;A shower or t-storm;79;59;N;6;62%;59%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;NE;5;77%;60%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;71;53;Nice with sunshine;72;47;WNW;9;56%;6%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;74;58;Mostly sunny;77;57;WSW;6;61%;28%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Heavy afternoon rain;52;49;Very windy, a shower;52;48;SSW;28;68%;79%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;ESE;6;81%;72%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;Partly sunny, warm;88;59;NE;4;27%;3%;11

