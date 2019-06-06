Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, June 6, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;SW;14;83%;78%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;109;86;Sunny and hot;109;86;ENE;9;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;91;67;A strong t-storm;96;68;NW;7;26%;40%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;71;63;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;E;9;63%;4%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;64;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;53;SSE;17;63%;66%;4

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;69;51;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;SE;5;65%;83%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;NE;7;21%;5%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;54;49;A little p.m. rain;68;52;W;15;58%;87%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Sunshine and nice;79;64;ESE;6;61%;10%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;67;SSW;6;48%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;58;49;A morning shower;58;53;SW;20;71%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;80;Mostly sunny and hot;112;84;N;14;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Spotty showers;89;74;S;5;75%;72%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;WSW;7;70%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;77;Showers around;90;77;S;6;79%;87%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;62;A passing shower;75;60;E;11;74%;56%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;79;63;Inc. clouds;88;68;NNW;9;52%;63%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Partly sunny;84;64;S;4;59%;8%;10

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;92;56;Sunshine and cooler;77;61;ESE;5;56%;55%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;49;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SE;5;77%;56%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;54;High clouds;76;52;E;9;59%;1%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;75;62;Nice with some sun;79;57;E;7;70%;26%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;62;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;52;SSW;13;71%;63%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds limiting sun;78;61;Thunderstorms;83;63;SSW;6;75%;86%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;SSE;5;67%;25%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;69;56;Sunny;64;46;W;7;53%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;65;Partly sunny;87;65;NNW;5;38%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;79;65;A little a.m. rain;73;61;NNE;10;76%;59%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;N;10;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;60;40;Partly sunny;62;54;N;13;58%;68%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Windy with a t-storm;79;68;A shower or t-storm;79;68;ESE;4;65%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;100;84;Hazy and very warm;103;86;S;12;60%;22%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;64;55;Partly sunny;69;57;NE;10;70%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;80;A couple of t-storms;87;80;SSW;10;80%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;76;54;Mostly sunny;64;52;E;7;72%;44%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;79;72;Sunny and nice;79;72;NNW;11;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;70;Partly sunny;86;70;N;8;62%;25%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;S;12;74%;63%;7

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;111;83;Hot with hazy sun;111;84;E;5;29%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;83;58;A t-storm in spots;85;56;SSW;7;38%;53%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;90;81;Thunderstorms;90;79;SE;10;80%;82%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;92;69;Partly sunny;88;75;SE;6;65%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;59;42;A touch of rain;57;49;WNW;9;75%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;58;Sunshine and warmer;84;60;NNE;8;37%;11%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;75;59;Nice with sunshine;76;61;W;11;69%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;96;81;A t-storm around;95;80;SSE;9;71%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;SE;5;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;4;66%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Showers and t-storms;75;60;E;9;71%;68%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;79;Showers and t-storms;89;78;S;7;82%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A shower;91;80;S;8;74%;81%;13

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;87;74;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;12;54%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;107;81;Hazy and seasonable;101;79;SW;8;42%;8%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;101;78;Warm with hazy sun;102;73;N;7;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;80;68;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;ENE;6;55%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NW;6;69%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;110;89;Sunny and not as hot;100;87;NNW;9;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;71;40;Plenty of sun;69;41;W;6;25%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;88;47;Mostly sunny;86;56;NNW;6;24%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;Hazy and very warm;99;83;WSW;11;50%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;79;68;A stray t-shower;82;65;SSE;6;80%;58%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;83;Mostly sunny;106;85;SSW;11;29%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;79;63;Thunderstorms;83;61;ESE;8;62%;74%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ESE;13;63%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;87;67;Nice with some sun;89;65;WNW;6;61%;1%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;N;6;79%;55%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Cloudy;89;76;E;3;78%;56%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;Partly sunny;60;27;NE;6;21%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;87;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;81;76;SW;6;88%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;61;Mostly sunny;67;60;S;6;77%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A touch of p.m. rain;68;55;Mostly sunny;69;54;N;9;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;65;52;Rain and a t-storm;62;52;WSW;14;75%;88%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;75;61;Turning sunny;75;60;S;6;65%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny;83;68;SSE;7;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;54;Mostly sunny;74;51;E;6;35%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;83;SW;8;80%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, downpours;82;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;NE;4;79%;86%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;82;E;8;52%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;62;49;Turning sunny;63;48;NNE;4;68%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;77;59;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;E;6;63%;84%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;S;9;69%;79%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;82;59;Thunderstorms;81;60;SE;8;57%;75%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;92;77;Some sun, pleasant;86;79;SSW;14;73%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;67;55;Decreasing clouds;61;47;W;8;57%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;Mostly sunny;76;53;NW;2;46%;25%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;84;58;Sunny and very warm;88;64;SSW;5;30%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;86;Hazy sun;93;85;SW;10;67%;30%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;73;58;Mostly cloudy;74;58;ENE;6;70%;76%;10

New York, United States;Humid with some sun;84;66;Mostly sunny;78;64;ESE;6;54%;4%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;90;63;Sunny and nice;89;63;NW;6;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A strong t-storm;78;57;Partly sunny;68;57;S;14;64%;57%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;86;68;A touch of rain;77;68;WSW;10;87%;84%;5

Oslo, Norway;Thunderstorms;78;59;A shower or t-storm;65;47;SSE;6;81%;58%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with some sun;73;49;Nice with sunshine;76;50;N;8;51%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;86;80;Sunny and pleasant;85;79;E;7;74%;14%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;83;78;SSE;9;84%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;90;75;Showers around;87;75;E;7;78%;89%;6

Paris, France;Thundershowers;67;55;Becoming very windy;64;52;SW;21;69%;64%;3

Perth, Australia;A touch of p.m. rain;73;51;Morning showers;64;53;WNW;13;75%;89%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;75%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;SE;14;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;57%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;77;56;Sunshine and nice;77;60;SE;5;54%;9%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;86;65;Morning rain;78;56;NW;8;68%;86%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;66;50;Afternoon showers;69;49;SE;7;65%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;72;52;Mostly sunny;73;51;N;11;62%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;73;Sunshine and nice;86;75;SE;8;59%;64%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;55;40;Mostly sunny;56;42;NNE;11;42%;0%;5

Riga, Latvia;A heavy thunderstorm;85;65;Thunderstorms;85;67;ESE;8;63%;74%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;Sunny and beautiful;80;64;N;4;61%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;80;Sunny and very warm;109;83;SE;7;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;78;58;Lots of sun, nice;85;64;SE;7;57%;8%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;84;64;S;6;57%;9%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;52;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;14;52%;4%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;82;63;Showers and t-storms;79;65;SSW;4;78%;89%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SE;7;72%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;76;67;WSW;4;98%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;85;57;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;8;27%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;59;34;Mostly sunny;62;37;ENE;3;37%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;WNW;6;74%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;P.M. rain, cooler;64;49;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNW;8;59%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;61;49;Spotty showers;57;50;SSW;6;74%;81%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A touch of p.m. rain;81;63;A little a.m. rain;71;57;N;8;78%;71%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;ESE;9;53%;7%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;83;77;Showers and t-storms;89;82;S;7;80%;82%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;75;55;A shower or t-storm;80;57;SSW;6;61%;58%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;10;73%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;83;60;A shower or t-storm;78;56;SSE;8;63%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;68;53;A shower or two;64;54;SW;11;77%;62%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with some sun;90;81;A t-storm around;94;80;SSE;7;65%;54%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Showers and t-storms;79;64;SE;8;63%;67%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;91;64;NE;7;32%;5%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, warm;88;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;66;NNW;6;46%;44%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;Mostly sunny;97;78;ESE;9;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;86;73;Plenty of sunshine;84;71;NNW;10;50%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;86;62;Mostly sunny;89;64;E;4;46%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;84;67;Rain, not as warm;75;67;NNE;8;80%;95%;4

Toronto, Canada;Warmer;72;53;Plenty of sun;68;54;N;6;64%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;93;74;ESE;8;29%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;84;67;Sunshine;96;70;SSE;11;33%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;67;30;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;N;11;35%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;62;47;A shower in the a.m.;61;50;ESE;5;62%;67%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;76;63;Mostly sunny;79;60;ESE;7;63%;26%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;NE;4;68%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;82;63;Thunderstorms;80;62;SE;7;68%;75%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;82;61;Thunderstorms;82;62;S;7;67%;69%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;58;46;Windy with a shower;55;48;NNW;26;65%;59%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;91;78;SW;6;72%;74%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;94;66;High clouds and warm;86;61;NE;3;35%;31%;7

