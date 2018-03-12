NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NYZ033-120800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ052-120800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-120800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-120800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-120800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-120800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-120800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 12 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-120800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-120800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-120800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-120800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-120800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-120800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-120800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-120800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-120800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-120800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-120800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-120800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-120800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-120800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-120800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-120800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-120800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-120800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-120800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-120800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

