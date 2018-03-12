NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018
NYZ033-120800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ052-120800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ058-120800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ065-120800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ041-120800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ038-120800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ032-120800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 12 to 21.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ042-120800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ083-120800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ043-120800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ084-120800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ082-120800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ039-120800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ040-120800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ047-120800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ048-120800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ049-120800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ050-120800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ051-120800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ053-120800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ054-120800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ060-120800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ061-120800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ059-120800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ063-120800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ064-120800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ066-120800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
