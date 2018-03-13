NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:13 am, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
NYZ033-130800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold
with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around
30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.
Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ052-130800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ058-130800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with
highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ065-130800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ041-130800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ038-130800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ032-130800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in
the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows
15 to 21.
NYZ042-130800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows 14 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ083-130800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ043-130800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 16 to 22.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ084-130800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ082-130800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
NYZ039-130800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ040-130800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ047-130800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ048-130800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ049-130800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ050-130800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ051-130800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
NYZ053-130800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ054-130800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ060-130800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
NYZ061-130800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ059-130800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ063-130800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
NYZ064-130800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ066-130800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
