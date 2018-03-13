NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018



ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold

with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.

Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ052-130800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ058-130800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ065-130800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ041-130800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ038-130800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ032-130800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in

the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows

15 to 21.

NYZ042-130800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 14 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ083-130800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ043-130800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 16 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ084-130800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ082-130800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ039-130800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ040-130800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ047-130800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ048-130800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ049-130800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ050-130800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ051-130800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ053-130800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ054-130800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ060-130800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ061-130800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ059-130800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ063-130800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

NYZ064-130800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ066-130800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

