NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 14. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 4 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as
11 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 14. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 21.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 17. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 21.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold
with lows around 19. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
