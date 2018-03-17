NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold

with lows around 19. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

