Updated 7:54 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
NYZ033-180800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ052-180800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ058-180800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Blustery, colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 3 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ065-180800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ041-180800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ038-180800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Much colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
9 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ032-180800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as 11 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ042-180800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ083-180800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 14 to 21.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ043-180800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above. North
winds 10 to 15 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 10 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ084-180800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ082-180800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ039-180800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ040-180800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ047-180800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 6 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 13 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ048-180800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ049-180800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ050-180800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ051-180800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ053-180800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ054-180800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ060-180800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ061-180800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ059-180800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ063-180800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 16 to 22.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ064-180800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ066-180800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
