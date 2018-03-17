NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

539 FPUS51 KALY 172349

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

NYZ033-180800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-180800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-180800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Blustery, colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-180800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-180800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-180800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ032-180800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-180800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-180800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 14 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ043-180800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-180800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ082-180800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-180800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-180800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ047-180800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 13 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-180800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-180800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-180800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-180800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-180800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-180800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-180800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ061-180800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-180800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-180800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 16 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-180800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-180800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast