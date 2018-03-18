NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

048 FPUS51 KALY 181728

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

NYZ033-182015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ052-182015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ058-182015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ065-182015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ041-182015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ038-182015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ032-182015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold

with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ042-182015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ083-182015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ043-182015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ084-182015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 6 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ082-182015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ039-182015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ040-182015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ047-182015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ048-182015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ049-182015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ050-182015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ051-182015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ053-182015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-182015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ060-182015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ061-182015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ059-182015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-182015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-182015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ066-182015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

