NYZ033-192000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ052-192000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ058-192000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ065-192000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ041-192000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-192000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-192000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 6 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ042-192000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ083-192000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-192000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-192000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ082-192000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-192000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-192000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-192000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-192000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ049-192000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ050-192000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ051-192000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-192000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ054-192000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ060-192000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ061-192000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ059-192000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ063-192000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-192000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ066-192000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

