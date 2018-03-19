NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Published 4:09 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
378 FPUS51 KALY 190802
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
NYZ033-192000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ052-192000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-192000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ065-192000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-192000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-192000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-192000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 6 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ042-192000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-192000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-192000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-192000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-192000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ039-192000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-192000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-192000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-192000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-192000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-192000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-192000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-192000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-192000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ060-192000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-192000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-192000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-192000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-192000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-192000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast