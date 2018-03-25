NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018

389 FPUS51 KALY 250432

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

NYZ033-250800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-250800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-250800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-250800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-250800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-250800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-250800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-250800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-250800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-250800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-250800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-250800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-250800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-250800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-250800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-250800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-250800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-250800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-250800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-250800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-250800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-250800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-250800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-250800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-250800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-250800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-250800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast