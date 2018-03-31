NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018



ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers in the evening, then occasional snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Much colder with

lows around 15. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ052-310800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ058-310800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-310800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ041-310800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-310800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler

with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-310800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then occasional snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-310800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows

around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ083-310800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-310800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-310800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ082-310800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered

rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows

around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ039-310800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered

rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ040-310800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered

rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ047-310800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered

rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs around

40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-310800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-310800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow or rain showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ050-310800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ051-310800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-310800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ054-310800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around

20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ060-310800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ061-310800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers or scattered rain

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ059-310800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ063-310800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-310800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ066-310800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

