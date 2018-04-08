NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

380 FPUS51 KALY 081719

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow or rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

