NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:46 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then sleet with freezing rain likely in the afternoon.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Colder.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional
light sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ052-140815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ058-140815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then
freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after
midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy
and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ065-140815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper
40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ041-140815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ038-140815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Colder with lows around 30. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy
and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ032-140815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain and sleet likely in the
morning, then sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet in the morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon.
Additional light sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Breezy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy
and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ042-140815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional
light sleet accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ083-140815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then freezing
rain with rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Sleet. Sleet
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
around 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ043-140815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then freezing
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper
30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no
additional sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
NYZ084-140815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.
Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ082-140815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain and sleet
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter
of an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature around
30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy and
not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.
NYZ039-140815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely in
the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter
of an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ040-140815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely in
the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Near steady temperature around 30. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ047-140815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ048-140815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much
cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s
in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ049-140815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-140815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
NYZ051-140815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40.
Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ053-140815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-140815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Blustery, cold
with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after
midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy
and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ060-140815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ061-140815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around
40 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and freezing
rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ059-140815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper
30s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ063-140815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s through sunrise.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain or snow showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in
the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ064-140815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ066-140815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
