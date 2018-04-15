NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:03 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
542 FPUS51 KALY 151057
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
NYZ033-152015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ052-152015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ058-152015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning,
then freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising
into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ065-152015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ041-152015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ038-152015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Brisk, cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ032-152015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Total sleet accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
freezing rain and rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-152015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the
lower 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs
around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ083-152015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady
temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature
rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ043-152015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder
with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. East winds around 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ084-152015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain likely. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s
after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ082-152015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into
the lower 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ039-152015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder with highs around 30.
East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow or rain
showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ040-152015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-152015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with
highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ048-152015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Colder with highs around 30. East winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ049-152015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
and rain likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ050-152015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain
likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising
into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ051-152015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Colder. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain
and rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ053-152015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the
upper 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool
with highs around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ054-152015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the
mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy and not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of
snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ060-152015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ061-152015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain, breezy, cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s
after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
55 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ059-152015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain this morning,
then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ063-152015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning,
then freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ064-152015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ066-152015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain this morning,
then freezing rain and rain likely this afternoon. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast