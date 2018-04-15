NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ052-152015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ058-152015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning,

then freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ065-152015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ041-152015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ038-152015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Brisk, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ032-152015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Total sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ042-152015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs

around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ083-152015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ043-152015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder

with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ084-152015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain likely. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ082-152015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ039-152015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder with highs around 30.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow or rain

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-152015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ047-152015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-152015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Colder with highs around 30. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ049-152015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

and rain likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ050-152015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then freezing rain

likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ051-152015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Colder. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain

and rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ053-152015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cool

with highs around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ054-152015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Very windy and not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ060-152015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ061-152015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain likely. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain, breezy, cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ059-152015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain this morning,

then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ063-152015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning,

then freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ064-152015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ066-152015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain this morning,

then freezing rain and rain likely this afternoon. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

