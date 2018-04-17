NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

_____

890 FPUS51 KALY 170518

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

NYZ033-170800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow or rain showers

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-170800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-170800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-170800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-170800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-170800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-170800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-170800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-170800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-170800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-170800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-170800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-170800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-170800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ047-170800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-170800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-170800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-170800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-170800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-170800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-170800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-170800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-170800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a

slight chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-170800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-170800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-170800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-170800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

116 AM EDT Tue Apr 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a

slight chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast