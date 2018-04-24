NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ052-240815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-240815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-240815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-240815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ038-240815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-240815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ042-240815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ083-240815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ043-240815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ084-240815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ082-240815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ039-240815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ040-240815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ047-240815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ048-240815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ049-240815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ050-240815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ051-240815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-240815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ054-240815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ060-240815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-240815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-240815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-240815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ064-240815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-240815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

