NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

302 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

