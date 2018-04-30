NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ052-300800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

133 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

