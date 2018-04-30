NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NYZ033-302015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ052-302015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-302015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ065-302015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ041-302015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-302015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers this morning, then scattered

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ032-302015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ042-302015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ083-302015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ043-302015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ084-302015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-302015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ039-302015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-302015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ047-302015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Isolated snow showers this morning. Cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ048-302015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ049-302015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-302015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-302015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this morning, then

scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ053-302015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ054-302015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this morning, then

scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ060-302015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ061-302015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ059-302015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ063-302015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ064-302015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ066-302015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1057 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

