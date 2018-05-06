NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

787 FPUS51 KALY 060952

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

551 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

