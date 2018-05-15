NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:03 am, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
784 FPUS51 KALY 150457
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1254 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
NYZ033-150800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ052-150800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ058-150800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ065-150800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not
as warm with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ041-150800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ038-150800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ032-150800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ042-150800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ083-150800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ043-150800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ084-150800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ082-150800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-150800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-150800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ047-150800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-150800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ049-150800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ050-150800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ051-150800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ053-150800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ054-150800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ060-150800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ061-150800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ059-150800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ063-150800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ064-150800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ066-150800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1255 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not
as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
