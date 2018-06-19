NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

194 FPUS51 KALY 190749

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

NYZ033-192000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-192000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-192000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-192000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-192000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-192000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ032-192000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-192000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ083-192000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-192000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ084-192000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-192000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ039-192000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-192000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-192000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-192000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-192000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-192000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-192000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-192000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-192000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-192000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-192000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-192000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-192000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-192000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ066-192000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather