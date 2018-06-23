NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

165 FPUS51 KALY 230511

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

NYZ033-230815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ052-230815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool

with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ058-230815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ065-230815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Widespread showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ041-230815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ038-230815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ032-230815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ042-230815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ083-230815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ043-230815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ084-230815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ082-230815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ039-230815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ040-230815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ047-230815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ048-230815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ049-230815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool

with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ050-230815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ051-230815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ053-230815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ054-230815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ060-230815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ061-230815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ059-230815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ063-230815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ064-230815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ066-230815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

111 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Widespread showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

