NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

117 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

