NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 29, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ052-300815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-300815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ065-300815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-300815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-300815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ032-300815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ042-300815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-300815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ043-300815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ084-300815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ082-300815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ039-300815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ040-300815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ047-300815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-300815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-300815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-300815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-300815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ053-300815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ054-300815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ060-300815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ061-300815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ059-300815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ063-300815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ064-300815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-300815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

123 AM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

