NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-302015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ058-302015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ065-302015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-302015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ038-302015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-302015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ042-302015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-302015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ043-302015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ084-302015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ082-302015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-302015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-302015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ047-302015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ048-302015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ049-302015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ050-302015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ051-302015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ053-302015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ054-302015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ060-302015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ061-302015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ059-302015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ063-302015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-302015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-302015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

110 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

