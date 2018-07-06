NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm and less humid.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs
around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm and less humid.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm
and less humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm
and less humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
851 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
