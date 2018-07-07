NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
255 FPUS51 KALY 070408
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
NYZ033-070800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-070800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-070800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-070800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-070800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-070800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-070800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-070800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-070800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-070800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-070800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-070800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-070800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-070800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-070800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-070800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-070800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-070800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-070800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-070800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-070800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-070800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-070800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-070800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-070800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-070800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-070800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1206 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
