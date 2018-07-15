NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
555 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
