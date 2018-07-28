NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
187 FPUS51 KALY 280929
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
NYZ033-282000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-282000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-282000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-282000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-282000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-282000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-282000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-282000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-282000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-282000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-282000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-282000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-282000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-282000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-282000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-282000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-282000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-282000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-282000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-282000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-282000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-282000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-282000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-282000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-282000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-282000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-282000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
528 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather