NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
731 FPUS51 KALY 300725
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
NYZ033-302000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ052-302000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ058-302000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ065-302000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ041-302000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ038-302000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ032-302000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ042-302000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ083-302000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ043-302000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ084-302000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ082-302000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-302000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ040-302000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ047-302000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ048-302000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ049-302000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ050-302000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ051-302000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ053-302000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ054-302000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ060-302000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ061-302000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ059-302000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ063-302000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ064-302000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ066-302000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
323 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
