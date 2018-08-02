NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

338 FPUS51 KALY 020527

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

NYZ033-020800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-020800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-020800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-020800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-020800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-020800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-020800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-020800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-020800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-020800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-020800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-020800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-020800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-020800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-020800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-020800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-020800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-020800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-020800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-020800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-020800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-020800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-020800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-020800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-020800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-020800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-020800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

