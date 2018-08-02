NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
338 FPUS51 KALY 020527
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
NYZ033-020800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ052-020800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ058-020800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-020800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-020800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-020800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-020800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-020800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ083-020800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ043-020800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ084-020800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-020800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-020800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ040-020800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-020800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ048-020800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ049-020800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ050-020800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ051-020800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ053-020800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ054-020800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ060-020800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-020800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ059-020800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
NYZ063-020800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ064-020800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-020800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
126 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
