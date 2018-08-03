NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ052-032000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ058-032000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ065-032000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ041-032000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ038-032000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ032-032000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ042-032000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ083-032000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ043-032000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ084-032000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-032000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ039-032000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ040-032000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ047-032000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ048-032000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ049-032000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ050-032000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ051-032000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-032000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ054-032000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ060-032000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ061-032000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ059-032000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ063-032000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ064-032000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ066-032000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ
