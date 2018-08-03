NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

940 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

