NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ052-150830-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ058-150830-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ065-150830-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ041-150830-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ038-150830-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ032-150830-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered
showers, mainly this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ042-150830-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ083-150830-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
NYZ043-150830-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ084-150830-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ082-150830-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ039-150830-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ040-150830-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ047-150830-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ048-150830-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ049-150830-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ050-150830-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ051-150830-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ053-150830-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ054-150830-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ060-150830-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ061-150830-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and
evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
NYZ059-150830-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ063-150830-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon and evening. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ064-150830-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ066-150830-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
946 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
