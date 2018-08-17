NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

359 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

