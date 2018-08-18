NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

NYZ033-182000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-182000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-182000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-182000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

NYZ041-182000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-182000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ032-182000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ042-182000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-182000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-182000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-182000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-182000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ039-182000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ040-182000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ047-182000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-182000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-182000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-182000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-182000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ053-182000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-182000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-182000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ061-182000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ059-182000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ063-182000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-182000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 70s this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ066-182000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

623 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

