NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

589 FPUS51 KALY 260735

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

334 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

