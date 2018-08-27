NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

_____

685 FPUS51 KALY 270733

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

NYZ033-272030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-272030-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-272030-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-272030-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-272030-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-272030-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-272030-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-272030-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-272030-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-272030-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ084-272030-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-272030-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-272030-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-272030-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-272030-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-272030-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-272030-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-272030-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-272030-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-272030-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-272030-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-272030-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-272030-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-272030-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-272030-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-272030-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-272030-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

333 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather