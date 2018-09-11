NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
NYZ052-112000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ058-112000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
NYZ065-112000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer with
lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ041-112000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ038-112000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ032-112000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
NYZ042-112000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
NYZ083-112000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ043-112000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ084-112000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ082-112000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around
70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ039-112000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ040-112000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
NYZ047-112000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Much warmer with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ048-112000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ049-112000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ050-112000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ051-112000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ053-112000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ054-112000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ060-112000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ061-112000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ059-112000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ063-112000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ064-112000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ066-112000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
933 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
