NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

179 FPUS51 KALY 120704

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

NYZ033-122000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-122000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-122000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ065-122000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-122000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-122000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-122000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-122000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-122000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-122000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-122000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-122000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-122000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-122000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-122000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-122000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-122000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-122000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-122000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-122000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-122000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-122000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-122000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-122000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-122000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-122000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ066-122000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

302 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

