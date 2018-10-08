NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

857 FPUS51 KALY 080736

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

334 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather