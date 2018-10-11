NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

238 FPUS51 KALY 110518

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

NYZ033-110800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-110800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-110800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-110800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-110800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ038-110800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-110800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ042-110800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ083-110800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-110800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-110800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ082-110800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-110800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-110800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm.

Humid with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-110800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-110800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-110800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-110800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ051-110800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-110800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-110800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much

cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ060-110800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler and less humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-110800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-110800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm

and humid. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler and less humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-110800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-110800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler and less humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-110800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

116 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

